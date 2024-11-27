Chesterfield Ladies win to go second

Chesterfield Ladies edged out Stamford AFC Women to go second.

The return to league action was pleasant by the end but tense throughout for Neil Robinson’s side, as they went on to win the league tie 2-1 in Staveley.

After the match abandonment of Chesterfield Ladies versus SJR Worksop due to the freak injury of Blues’ goalkeeper Nic Stokes, the club had gone virtually a month without action in the East Midlands Women's Regional Football League.

The start of the match was cagey, with both sides scrapping for possession in the Derbyshire downpour. As usual, early attacking pressure for Chesterfield Ladies was channeled through left-winger Imogen Fowler.

Olivia Walker in goal for the Blues

Another early standout performer was Millie Standen, whose distribution to those wide channels was exceptional. However, several offside calls and the pulling of a muscle midway through the first period forced her to come off.

Since the injury to Ladies’ goalkeeper Nic Stokes, there has been a scramble to find a suitable replacement between the sticks. Making her debut in net for the Blues was former Everton, Doncaster Rovers Belles, and SJR Worksop goalkeeper Olivia Walker, who made several key saves across the game.

On the other side for Chesterfield Ladies was their number seven, Jordan Atkin, who had the best clear-cut chances of the first half, testing the goalkeeper and forcing precarious clearances.

Joy finally came for the home side in the fortieth minute, as a superb inswinging delivery from a corner was met with a bullet header from a leaping Eleanor Abercrombie.

Corner kick defending late in the game

The second period of the game was far more frustrating, as the hosts missed several golden opportunities in front of goal, with Romy Sheppard and Fowler not quite being able to poke in a few chances that came from effective Atkin crosses.

This came to a head when Fowler’s shot toward goal defied gravity and seemed to hit every inch of the woodwork before dramatically bouncing away from the goal line. Her frustrations would soon be eased though, as she put her side two-nil up in what looked to be the winner.

A slight scare came in the seventy-ninth minute, as Stamford pulled a goal back in a fantastic attacking move that looked far too simple and frankly caught the Blues asleep.

After some late spurring on from the supporters and a lot of shouting from the Chesterfield Ladies, the critical three points were won. The victory is a small step back to the summit of the league table and will no doubt put pressure on Sheffield FC Women, who they have two games in hand over.

Manager Neil Robinson and his assistant coaches

Chesterfield Ladies team: Olivia Walker, Hannah Akers, Eleanor Abercrombie, Sasha Brassington, Abbie Staples, Gemma Wheatley, Millie Standen ©, Kel Fidler, Sophie Marshall, Imogen Fowler, Jordan Atkin.

Used substitutes: Maddie Falleth, Lily Naylor, Romy Sheppard, Georgina Williams.