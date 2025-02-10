Chesterfield ladies lose to league leaders

By Chesterfield HC Reporter
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 20:34 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 07:24 BST
Chesterfield Women's 1st team squadplaceholder image
Chesterfield Women's 1st team squad
In the women's section, Chesterfield women's hockey team lost to Sheffield, by 6-2.

Sheffield, the runaway league leaders, deserved the win but were made to work for it by an energetic Chesterfield team. Sheffield, in their defence, were playing their second game inside 24 hours but after taking an early lead they did enough to hold off the Chesterfield team.

Most Popular

Captain, Em Chapman's 2s continued their push for promotion and beat a youthful Rotherham 3s by 4-1. Goals were scored by Abi Lawson (2) and Elise Fisher (2). They currently sit top of Peak division 2, 9 points clear of their title rivals, Sheffield, who have games in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Womens 3s, who compete in the same league, lost 3-1 to title contenders Sheffield 5. Chesterfield's goal was scored by teenager, Gracie Ward.

Lucy Oliver of Chesterfield HCplaceholder image
Lucy Oliver of Chesterfield HC

Taking strength from this performance the team played again on Sunday, against Chapeltown 3s. Playing their A-game, the 3s won 4-0 with goals from Rebbets, Anderson, Cratchley and Ward for her second in two days!

Related topics:ChesterfieldRotherham
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice