Chesterfield ladies lose to league leaders

Chesterfield Women's 1st team squad

In the women's section, Chesterfield women's hockey team lost to Sheffield, by 6-2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield, the runaway league leaders, deserved the win but were made to work for it by an energetic Chesterfield team. Sheffield, in their defence, were playing their second game inside 24 hours but after taking an early lead they did enough to hold off the Chesterfield team.

Captain, Em Chapman's 2s continued their push for promotion and beat a youthful Rotherham 3s by 4-1. Goals were scored by Abi Lawson (2) and Elise Fisher (2). They currently sit top of Peak division 2, 9 points clear of their title rivals, Sheffield, who have games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Womens 3s, who compete in the same league, lost 3-1 to title contenders Sheffield 5. Chesterfield's goal was scored by teenager, Gracie Ward.

Lucy Oliver of Chesterfield HC

Taking strength from this performance the team played again on Sunday, against Chapeltown 3s. Playing their A-game, the 3s won 4-0 with goals from Rebbets, Anderson, Cratchley and Ward for her second in two days!