Chesterfield ladies lose out in relegation battle
It was a tough result to take, especially given the amount of possession the team had. They play at home next weekend against City of York 2.
Emma Chapman scored late on for the Womens 2s but it wasn't enough to prevent a loss away at Doncaster 4s. Doncaster went up early through a penalty flick, and then doubled their lead in the second half through a well drilled penalty corner. Chesterfield got a goal back but just couldn't find the equaliser that they so craved. The 2s are still top of their league and face fellow promotion favourites Sheffield next Saturday.
The 3 lost to Sheffield University Bankers 4 by 2-0. A goal in each half for Bankers was enough to take the win. The 3s battled throughout and had their chances but couldn't finish when presented with the opportunties.
Last but not least, the badgers put on a good display of hockey, losing narrowly by 2-1 to Rotherham. The scorer for the badgers was Aqeel, through a flick.