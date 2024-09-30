Chesterfield Ladies held to draw in fiery affair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neil Robinson’s Chesterfield side grabbed a point away at Mansfield on Sunday afternoon, keeping them at the league summit.

It was a scrappy bout in which both sides went the full 12 rounds without ceding to pressure, with only a handful of threatening chances.

Neither side had any sustained pressure in the penalty area, resorting to over-ambitious and often wasteful free-kick drives into dangerous areas.

Goalkeepers Nic Stokes and Amy Price for The Blues and The Stags had solid outings between the sticks, communicating effectively with their defensive lines.

Mansfield Town Ladies vs Chesterfield Ladies

Chesterfield focussed much of their attack down the left through forward player Imogen Fowler, who was involved in a few crunching challenges in the first half.

Mansfield Town Ladies tried to adjust their tactical setup in the 21st minute, adding the more physical presence of Grace Shipman on the right-hand side for Millie Edwards.

The second half saw a few more incisive passes and runs in behind, particularly from The Blues who forced Mansfield’s defensive line back.

The best chance of the game came from Stags’ number nine Olivia Wheatcroft, who held the ball well on the edge of the area and whipped a dipping effort up and over Stokes which clipped the crossbar.

A significant stoppage just before the 80th minute prevented any kind of momentum in the latter period, as the referee had to separate both sets of players and calm the protestations of the Mansfield dugout after a series of on-the-ball clashes.

Ladies stay top of the league following the result due to Sheffield FC Women’s 1-0 loss away at Stamford AFC.

Chesterfield Ladies team: Nic Stokes, Hannah Akers, Eleanor Abercrombie, Sasha Barrington, Abbie Staples, Mille Standen ©, Maddie Falleth, Georgina Williams, Imogen Fowler, Romy Sheppard, Jordan Atkin.

Used substitutes: Sophie Marshall, Lily Naylor, Kel Fidler.