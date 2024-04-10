Chesterfield Ladies convincingly beat Anstey Nomads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first half began evenly but both teams struggled to carve out any clear-cut chances, with the best opportunity in the opening half-hour falling to an Anstey striker who had an effort on goal which was saved by Claire White.

Chesterfield’s best opportunity of the half came in the 32nd minute when Lily Naylor darted down the left wing and subsequently fired a shot on goal which was saved by the keeper.

After an uneventful first half the tempo picked up after the interval. Chesterfield had a chance early on when a corner landed at the feet of Millie Standen, but she couldn’t quite get the ball out her feet and her shot trickled just wide of the post.

Liv Darley scored her first goal for the Blues. Photo: Michael South.

Ten minutes later the visitors were presented with their best chance of the game, a splitting through ball dispatched an Anstey forward and she found herself one-on-one with White, however she dragged her attempt wide of the left post, a huge opportunity missed.

On the hour mark Olivia Darley entered the field and within less than a minute she scored her first goal for the club. She drove at the Anstey defence on the right wing, cut inside on her left foot and bent the ball into the top corner, an excellent way to begin her goalscoring tally for the Blues.

Chesterfield were finding their rhythm and doubled their lead in the 70th minute. Fowler beat her marker on the left wing and curled a powerful effort into the far corner, the keeper got a touch on it, but it was not enough to stop Fowler’s thunderous strike from finding the back of the net.

With five minutes left to play Darley grabbed her second and wrapped up all three points for Chesterfield. She fired a powerful strike from just inside the box which nestled in the top corner again.

The Blues remain in second place in the East Midlands Women’s Premier division table, 11 points behind league leaders Lincoln United Women with a game in hand, and five points clear of third place Ilkeston Town Ladies with four games in hand.