Chesterfield Ladies are beaten by Rotherham United in plate semi-final

The Millers comfortably defeated the Blues 4-0 at Inkersall Road to advance to the final of the competition.

The game started slowly as both teams took a while to get into the match, with the first clear-cut chance going the visitors way in the 20th minute when a dangerous attack led to a shot flashing just wide of the post.

Three minutes later at the other end Chesterfield were presented with a chance from a corner. Millie Standen met the cross with a header but her attempt was saved by the keeper.

However, the deadlock was broken one minute later by Rotherham. Jessie Broadhurst seized on a loose ball, found herself in space on the edge of the box and curled a right-footed shot into the top corner to make it 1-0.

Chesterfield were determined to fight back as Standen was the latest Blues player to test the Rotherham defence, her curling effort from the left wing in the 33rd minute was caught by the keeper.

On the stroke of half-time, goal scorer Broadhurst was played through and it looked to be a certain goal; however, Nic Stokes came off her line quickly to meet the striker and put in an excellent sliding challenge to deny her.

Rotherham Women doubled their lead on the hour mark when Alesha Gale latched onto a ball over the top of the Chesterfield defence and finished clinically.

Chesterfield had a good chance to get themselves back into the game soon afterwards. Chelsea Bailey delivered a cross from the right wing which found Kath Connell in space from just a few yards out but she couldn’t get a shot away in time and a Millers defender cleared to safety.

With 20 minutes left to play, substitute Olivia Darley whipped the ball into the feet of Lily Naylor who set herself up for an effort on goal but the subsequent shot was saved smartly by the Rotherham keeper.

The visitors added a third goal in the 75th minute. Stokes made a great initial save tipping a free kick onto the crossbar, but the rebound was nodded home by Lauren Winter to all but seal Rotherham’s place in the final.

The outcome was made certain when Rotherham made it four with three minutes left to play. Lauren Brogan fired a shot from the right wing across goal which nestled in the bottom corner.

Focus now turns to the league campaign where Chesterfield currently remain third in the East Midlands Women’s Premier Division, as well as the Derbyshire Women’s County Cup final on May 1st against Derby County Women U20 at The Impact Arena.

Chesterfield Ladies team: Stokes, Hopkinson, L Naylor, Warren, Wheatley, Falleth, Connell, Standen (c), Marshall, Fowler, Bailey.

Used substitutes: Darley, Bates.