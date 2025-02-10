Chesterfield Hockey Club continue promotion push

Femi Colton for Chesterfield 2s

Chesterfield HC's Men's 1s secured 3 more points in a 4-1 away win over Halifax 1s.

The goals coming from overseas player Ned Paynter (2), and teenager Oliver Addy (2). Plaudits went though to Chesterfield's keeper Thomas Grocock, who was awarded man of the match for some outstanding saves, which kept the team in the game when needed. Chesterfield's top team sit second in the table, and continue to chase down promotion in Yorkshire 1, under the guidance of experienced coach, Clive Morris.

The 2s also secured 3 vital and much needed points, in their away fixture against Huddersfield Dragons 2. The 2s put in the best performance of 2025, just when they needed it. With relegation threatening the Chesterfield team certainly had had more to play for than Huddersfield, who have already secured their league status. As it was, what could have been a very tricky away fixture turned into a walk in the park as the 2s turned on the style. Goalscorers were Colton (2), Jenkins (2) and Gooden.

Back at St Mary's in the late push back of the day, the Men's 3s continued their dominance of YNE Peak Division 1, beating Sheffield University Bankers 6s by 12-1. The goals came from Anderson (3), Bointon (3), Ryan (2), Spyra, Cowley, Studdard and Winter-Smith.

Ryans Speed, Jon Moores, Thomas Grocock and Ned Paynter.

The Men's 4s, playing in the same league as the 3s, lost out by 6-1 to Sheffield 6s at Abbeydale. The 4s will be looking forward to a more evenly contested game next weekend, when they face fellow strugglers Chapeltown 3 at Oakwood school, in a re-arranged fixture.

Last up, Chesterfield's development team or "badgers" also grabbed a solid win, with a 5-1 scoreline against Sheffield University Bankers HC. The scoreline didn't reflect how well the Bankers team played, it was a close game, but ultimately Chesterfield took their chances well. Player of the match went to Oscar, for two well taken goals.