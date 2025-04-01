Chesterfield HC players selected to represent Yorkshire & NE Over 35s
Sarah Smith, Charlie Calderbank, Abi Grocutt and Anna Ramsdale have been selected to represent the Yorkshire & North East (YNE) Over 35s womens team at the upcoming regional masters tournament and fixtures.
After attending the assessment session the 4 players received the news just before the end of the season. They will be playing against Scotland & the North West region on the 26th and 27th April, followed by the regional tournament on 17/18 May.
Sarah Smith plays for the 2s, is club secretary and fixture secretary as well as running the Game Management System. Charlie Calderbank is the 1s goalkeeper, club safeguarding officer, and also coaches GKs and U14 girls. Abi Grocutt plays for the 2s, and has taken on coaching this season for the 2s and 3s. Lastly Anna Ramsdale - she also plays in our 2s and is currently coaching U10s.