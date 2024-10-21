Chesterfield HC back to winning ways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield HC firsts bounced back from last week's defeat, scoring four goals against Halifax 1s and comfortably securing the win.

Chesterfield dominated the game, scoring through Ryan Speed, Dan Molloy and captain Jack Hartley who scored twice. Halifax did score a consolation goal but it would prove too little, too late.

Huddersfield Dragons 2s beat Chesterfield 2s at St Mary's in a tight encounter by 2-1.

Dragons took the lead through a deflected shot, in a first half that neither side took control of.

Dave McCormick & Adam Bointon share a story during the Men's 3s game against Sheffield University Bankers HC

Chesterfield dominated for a long period in the second half, creating opportunities only to be thwarted by the Dragons keeper.

Jamie Gooden eventually scored for Chesterfield from a penalty corner to level the game.

Huddersfield fought back though and scored a second to take the win. New signing Will Bellamy starred in midfield and was awarded man of the match.

The 3s had an early fixture against Sheffield Bankers 6s, winning comfortably by 8-1.

What was a tricky fixture on paper turned into a very strong team performance.

Leading 3-0 by half-time they looked relaxed, however Bankers scored early in the second half to give them a scare.

This spurred the team into action and they decisively scored four more without reply. Scorers were Max Lawson (3), Dave McCormick, Rob Anderson (2), Luke Fishleigh and Will Winter-Smith.

Last up in the men's section the 4s lost 5-0 at home against Sheffield 6s.

They will go into the half-term break knowing they have an easier run of opponents up to the Christmas break and will be looking to gain some points by the festive period.

Michael Rebbett's Badgers team played Doncaster's development team, winning by 3-2.

Goal scorers were Ted, Zac & Oscar. There was fantastic sportsmanship from both sides and both teams showed some great moments of hockey also.

