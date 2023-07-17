News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield golfer launches YouTube channel ‘Golf Mad Dad’

Chesterfield-based Andy Hone, a talented and self-taught golfer has announced the launch of his new YouTube channel ‘Golf Mad Dad’.
By Faye HoneContributor
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST

From an early age, Andy has been sports-obsessed, playing football, cricket and golf at a high level in the local area. However, golf has always been his No.1 sports passion, alongside being a devoted father to his young son, hence the concept of ‘Golf Mad Dad’ was born.

With a mission to inspire, entertain and educate golf enthusiasts of all levels, Andy aims to show that golf is now becoming much more inclusive, as well as being a fun sport and an excellent form of exercise.

Currently based at Shirland Golf & Country Club, Andy aims to highlight what the local area has to offer in terms of golf. His YouTube Channel will feature course vlogs at various local clubs across the region, fun golf Challenges with local sport stars, insightful reviews, as well Andy documenting his goal of becoming a long drive golf professional.

Andy Hone - Golf Mad Dad. Photo: Golf Mad DadAndy Hone - Golf Mad Dad. Photo: Golf Mad Dad
Andy Hone - Golf Mad Dad. Photo: Golf Mad Dad
When asked about his motivation behind launching the YouTube channel, Andy Hone, Founder of Golf Mad Dad said: “Manchester has Rick Shiels, Peter Finch and many more successful Golf YouTubers and I want to grow a brand and online community that showcases and is synonymous with Chesterfield and the surrounding areas. We are very fortunate to live in an area that is a hotbed for golf and is in close proximity to the Peak District, which I really want to showcase.”

You can visit Andy's Golf Mad Tube Channel at @golfmaddad79, where you can catch his latest course vlogs, filmed at several Derbyshire golf courses. Visit: https://www.youtube.com/@golfmaddad79

