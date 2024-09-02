Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League gets underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend saw the return of the 2024/2025 HKL Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League where 25 matches took place across 6 divisions.

In HKL Division ONE, it is Barrel FC who sit at the top of the table after an 8-2 victory over Hepthorne Lane. Hattricks from both Joshua Devereux and William Whitehead with Curtis Birchall and Joshua Jackson also getting on the scoresheet and opening their accounts for the new season.

Last seasons runners up, Butchers Arms, couldn’t pick up from where they left off last season as they lost 5-2 against Pilsley Community.

Goals came from Curtis McLeish and Daniel Shelbourne for Butchers Arms but the division saw another hattrick thanks to Tyler Barksby along with solitary goals from Lewis Macaskill and Steven Webster. Killamarsh FC came up against new club Clay Cross Town Sundays and it was Killamarsh who took the points with goals from James Savage (2) and Reece Cutts.

Tupton [yellow/blue] beat Grassmoor Res 6-2 in HKL Division Five at Furnace Hill/Egstow Complex.

In HKL Division TWO, new club Eyam AFC got off to a flying start after a 5-0 victory over Brampton Victoria FC.

Another hattrick in the league came from second half substitute Luke Mosley with -Luke Boatswain getting the clubs season up and running after 15 minutes with Elliot Crilley doubling their lead 10 minutes later.

Last seasons Alma Cup semi-finalists, Hollingwood Athletic, also defeated Grassmoor Sports by the same score line at Eyam thanks to a brace of goals from both Ryan Whittaker and Jack Yeomans with Reece Nuttall getting on the scoresheet.

Another new team in the division, Hasland Club FC, also picked up a point in their opening game against Dronfield FC Wanderers with recent signing Harry Oakley getting his first goal for the club.

In HKL Division THREE, it was 2 games which saw a share of 9 goals. Killamarsh Juniors (Adults) travelled to newly promoted team, Green United, but it was the away side who took home the points thanks to a 6-3 victory.

Braces from Robin Holmes and Callum Wood helped Killamarsh but they also had Declan Askwith and Sam Stringer getting their first goals of the season. Bolsover Town was the second game which saw 9 goals shared as they beat newly promoted side Cresswell Barnett FC 7-2.

Rhys Wallhead got the first hattrick in the division as he helped Shinnon FC to a 6-1 victory over Tibshelf Community. Further goals in the game game from Joe Kirk, Luke Thomas and Thomas Torrington.

The other result in the division came from Matlock where FC Duke took on Gasoline. However, it was Gasoline FC who got their season up and running with a 4-1 victory.

In HKL Division FOUR, the highest scoring game came between Spartans and Steelmelters FC. Despite being 5-1 up, Steelmelters managed to hold on for the 3 points with a 6-5 victory. Goals coming from Tom Keown (2), Jason Bradley, Davy Francis, Louis McAndrew and Thomas Redman.

The new club in the division, Tupton Tap, took on John Pye and the goals flowed for them as they secured a 3-0 victory. A brace from Charlie Mitchell and Josh Cameron helped “Tap” to the 3 points. Rose & Crown KR FC took on Chesterfield Town FC at Holmebrook Valley and a brace from Tom Grant and solitary goal from Christian Cunniffe secured a 3-0 win.

Walkers Wanderers had a short trip for their opening game to Castle Leisure to face AFC Whitwell and took 15 minutes for David Canning to put the visitors in front. 2 second half goals from Joseph Walker and Lee Kelly wrapped up the points.

In HKL Division FIVE, the biggest scorers of the day came at Langer Lane where Courage FC defeated Hasland Community 8-1. A brace from Josh Dunwell plus goals from Nathan Howarth, Adam Guirdham, Jack Roddis, Trent Jules and Joel Atack.

New club in the division, Pilsley Community Development, welcomed Town CFC and comfortably got off to winning start with a 5-0 win thanks to Bradley Haggins, Kaden Jelley and substitutes Alfie Stringer and Dawid Przebinda. There was also a win for fellow new team in the division, The Elm Tree FC, who took on Spartans Reserves. Elliott Barker getting on the scoresheet for Elm Tree. The Duke of Brampton FC travelled to Poolsbrook but it was the home team who picked up the victory thanks to a brace from Viktor Valstead. Tupton FC were the divisions other winners thanks to a 6-2 victory over Grassmoor Sports Reserves.

In HKL Division SIX, there was no messing about from Crown & Anchor FC who defeated new club Town CFC Reserves 13-0.

Cameron-Lee Davison and Daniel Hodson will be hopng to carry on their form all season as they both helped themselves to 4 of the goals each with Keelan Rushby (2), Regan Furness and Ryan Jenkinson adding goals. There was, however, victories for the clubs in the division.

Creswell Black Diamond got off to a winning start with an 8-1 win over Woodthorpe Inn FC. Courage CFC Development defeated Hasland Community Reserves 5-0. Renishaw, in their second season with the league, got off to a winning start with a comfortable 4-0 victory of Brimington FC.

The only draw in the division came at Gladys Buxton Playing Fields where Dronfield FC Oak went up against new club All Inn FC and shared the points aswell as six goals.

There will also be midweek fixtures on Tuesday 3rd and Thursday 5th September and details of these games can be found on the leagues social media pages.