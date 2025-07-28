Chesterfield cricketers storm back to land emphatic league triumph

Ben Lodge played a decisive innings and held a spectacular catch Photo: S.H. Photos

Chesterfield dug themselves out of a hole to win their Derbyshire County League game against Rolleston.

They eventually took the Premier Division match at Queen's Park by 73 runs but only after a determined fightback.

Rolleston won the toss and decided to field and that looked like paying dividends when Chesterfield stuttered to 103-6 in the 33rd over.

The top order did not fire and they were not helped by a run-out.

However, the game changed dramatically when Ben Lodge and Ben Kingham shared a stand of 85 in 12 overs.

The left-handed Kingham hit crisply through the off-side and down the ground while Lodge, who survived three difficult chances, used his immense power of shot to smash three massive straight sixes.

Kingham was eventually caught off a skier at mid-on for 39 but Lodge batted through to the end of the 50 overs, driving the final ball straight for four to finish on 75 not out.

He guided Chesterfield to 228-9, a total that looked highly unlikely an hour before.

Chesterfield rammed home their advantage with a smart performance in the field.

They took some good catches, notably Muhammad Zaroob at slip and wicket-keeper Lodge who dived far to his right to snaffle a low chance.

Rolleston had an opening stand of 32 but thereafter wickets fell steadily and they were soon behind the asking rate.

All five bowlers took wickets with several striking in the first overs of spells as Jordan Lemon rang the changes astutely.

Joe Simpkin, making his first-team debut, bowled his off-spinners with admirable control and it was appropriate that he took the final wicket.

He had figures of 3-10 from 7.4 overs as Rolleston were all out for 155.

The win moves Chesterfield up to sixth in the 12-team table.

The seconds produced one of their best performances of the season to win by nine wickets at Ashover Barbarians in Division Three North.

They dismissed the hosts for 113 with opening bowlers Adam Woodhouse and Harry Wanford taking 4-15 and 4-26 respectively.

Michael Michailidis raced to 81 not out off 55 deliveries as Chesterfield reached their target in 19 overs.

They are still next to bottom of the table but only one point behind Langley Mill United with a game in hand.

The third team are 34 points clear at the top of Division Nine North.

The Sunday side lost by four wickets at Hundall in the Mansfield & District League.

Chesterfield made 163-7 off 40 overs but the hosts won in the 32nd over.

On Saturday Chesterfield host Ticknall and the seconds are at Holmesfield.

The seconds are also in action on Sunday, playing Ashover Barbarians at Queen's Park, while the Mansfield League side go to Anston.