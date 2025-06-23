Chesterfield cricketers edged out in thrilling finish at Swarkestone

Harry Wanford took three wickets in an impressive spell for Chesterfield seconds Photo: S.H Photos

Chesterfield suffered an agonising two-run defeat at Swarkestone in a Derbyshire County League thriller.

The pendulum swung repeatedly in the closing stages of a gripping Premier Division contest.

Chesterfield looked to be struggling when, despite 49 from Kemira Wijenayake, they slipped to 136-6 in reply to the hosts' 222 all out.

But an aggressive seventh-wicket stand between Reece Johnson and Ben Lodge threatened to turn the match on its head.

Johnson set the tone with two fours off his first three balls and Lodge smashed a couple of sixes.

They had made Chesterfield favourites when they carried the score to 204 before Johnson fell to a juggling slip catch for 22.

Lodge and Tom Wanford then steered Chesterfield to the brink of victory on 217-7.

However, the return of Swarkestone's opening bowlers provided the final twist.

With the third delivery of his new spell, Nic Potts (4-24) bowled Lodge for 47 and three balls later he had Matt Taylor caught at the wicket.

Wanford and Mitch Adlington scored three singles off the first five balls of the following over from Ben Hutchinson but the next delivery bowled Adlington to seal Swarkestone's victory.

Earlier, Johnson took 3-36 with his left-arm pace bowling to help reduce the home side to 111-7.

But Hutchinson held the innings together with 87 and, although Adlington took 3-19 with his left-arm spinners, Swarkestone reached a total that proved just enough.

Chesterfield are sixth in the 12-team table on 147 points, 58 behind leaders Ockbrook & Borrowash, but have played a game more than most of their rivals.

A batting collapse scuppered Chesterfield seconds' hopes against Wirksworth & Middleton at Queen's Park.

Chesterfield won the toss and batted in sweltering heat in the Division Three North clash but they were all out for 82 with only Kieran Marsh, last out for 33, making a significant mark.

They made a valiant attempt to defend that meagre total.

Harry Wanford worked up a lively pace from the Lake End and struck three early blows to reduce the visitors to 29-3. He bowled much better than his final figures of 3-42 would suggest.

Joe Simpkin sent down a tight 10-over spell of off-spin and Tim Imran claimed 2-10 in two highly-promising overs.

But the bowlers did not have enough runs to play with and Wirksworth won by five wickets with 23 of their 45 overs to spare.

The defeat leaves Chesterfield next to bottom of the table.

On Saturday the seconds are away to West Hallam White Rose and the third team travel to Riddings.

The Mansfield & District League side are at Retford on Sunday.