Chesterfield Cricket Club celebrate 125 years at Queen’s Park

Proud Chesterfield Cricket Club celebrated 125 years of playing at their pictureseque Queen’s Park ground by staging a special anniversary match.

Teams comprising senior and junior players at the club took each other on in front of a good-sized crowd that gave vocal encouragement throughout.

A team captained by Tim Kirk beat one captained by David Bacon by 33 runs after fine batting performances from Paul Goodwin, John Whiteley and Barney Kirk.

The man-of-the-match award went to the youngest player on the field, U13 Ewan Westwell, whose fielding caught the eye but who performed well with both bat and ball too.

Fielding deep on the boundary, Westwell took two incredible catches that anyone who has played at Queen’s Park over the past 125 years would have been proud of.

Chesterfield’s scheduled Derbyshire County League, Premier Division match at home to Eckington on Saturday had to be abandoned because of rain.

Put into bat, the hosts slid from 76-1 to 116-6 from 30.3 overs before the rain clouds arrived. Skipper Alex Hibbert made 35 (five fours) after openers Andrew Rogers and Callum Hiron had hit 27 and 20 respectively.

Chesterfield took six points, and Eckington nine.