Chesterfield cricket captain wins sportsmanship award

Harry Wilmott has been commended for his sportsmanship

Chesterfield captain Harry Wilmott has won one of the most prestigious awards in Derbyshire cricket.

He has received the Neil Gilliver Sportsmanship Award for 2024 from the Derbyshire County League. It rounds off a year in which Wilmott returned from serious injury to lead his side to the Division One title.

The award is usually made for a single outstanding example of sportsmanship but in Wilmott's case it was more for the standards he sets consistently, sometimes in the case of adversity.

The citation for the award said: "Harry demonstrated excellent sportsmanship through his fairness, kindness and respect towards his team-mates, opponents and officials as well as for the game itself.

"His actions on the field set a positive standard. Through a calm demeanour he encourages fair play and discourages any aggression or tactics that promote unsporting behaviour."

It added: "Harry has been the first to congratulate opponents on a good game or individual performance, offering applause even when this saw him walking back to the pavilion earlier than he had anticpated."

Wilmott suffered a major blow just before the halfway stage of the 2023 season, his first full term in charge.

He sustained a serious knee injury which put him out of action for nearly a year. But he continued to support his team-mates from the sidelines before resuming the on-field captaincy and playing a key role as Chesterfield clinched a return to the Premier Division.

The citation noted: "Harry returned as captain with enthusiasm and motivation, boosting team morale and leading the way with the above-mentioned sportsmanship to achieving the goal he, the Chairman and Club set out in 2023."

Chesterfield's second team also won their division - Four North - and this accolade for the skipper is another boost to the Club's spirits in the build-up to the coming season. Club chairman Nigel Mallender said: "On and off the field Chesterfield Cricket Club have made tremendous progress over the last three years.

"Harry has played a central role in our progress and in creating such a positive culture across the Club. "I couldn’t be more proud of Harry nor of the fantastic way he leads our playing group.

"Harry receiving this Award is thoroughly deserved and the icing on the cake of an incredible season for Chesterfield Cricket Club."