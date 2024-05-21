Chesterfield boxer ready to fight for vacant Commonwealth Light Flyweight title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Dring, known as “Dringy” when he is in the ring, is fighting his first major professional title in the Main event at Ashton promotions “One Step Closer” held on June 1st in Alfreton.

The fight sees Dring (W8, L1) taking on a Jemsi Kibazange from Tanzania, who has an impressive record (W20, L9, D3) with 7 wins from knock out (KO)

The British Board Of Boxing Control who have been overseeing professional boxing since1929 approved the fight at 4pm yesterday and an ecstatic Liam said “I cant wait for June 1st, support from my sponsors and public who have brought tickets has been incredible and I am looking forward to putting on a great performance to make them proud and bring the belt home”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam (28) from North Wingfield, manages to juggle a full time career as a joiner, trains twice per day at Shenfield’s Gym in Alfreton as part of a tough regime to be fighting fit for this vacant title shot.

Liam Dring ready for action

Jay Shinfield from Shinfield’s gym said “Liam has been training for a long time for this fight and we are looking forward to adding to our long list of champions we have had over the years, win this and it’s the start of huge things for Liam in boxing”