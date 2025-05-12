Chesterfield battle back from brink to win thriller

Ben Lodge top-scored for Chesterfield and shared a vital stand with Jordan Lemon

Amid almost unbearable tension Chesterfield battled back from a seemingly-lost position to post their third consecutive Derbyshire County League victory.

They eventually landed a two-wicket win with nine balls to spare in a Premier Division clash at Rolleston.

That outcome appeared highly unlikely when Chesterfield collapsed to 59-6 as they chased the hosts' 204-5 off 50 overs.

The manner of the sixth dismissal - Reece Johnson bowled by a ball which kept low - only intensified the pressure on the visitors.

Much of the damage was done by Rolleston medium-pacer Alex Brown, who moved the ball off the pitch and caused constant problems as he took 3-27 off his 10 overs.

The bulk of the rescue act came through a seventh-wicket stand of 101 in 20 overs between Jordan Lemon and Ben Lodge.

At first they concentrated mainly on defence but gradually they upped the tempo so that the asking rate stayed below six runs an over.

Lemon placed the ball into gaps and drove crisply along the ground while Lodge, the main aggressor, launched some powerful blows including a massive six over long on and out of the ground just before the final drinks break.

The duo transferred the pressure slowly back on to the bowlers and fielders until, just after posting the century stand, Lodge - on 60 - holed out at deep mid-wicket. Tom Liversage, often a slip fielder, held the catch just inside the boundary rope to make it 160-7.

Skipper Harry Wilmott, limping slightly because of a leg injury, played himself in before taking on the power role.

He hit four boundaries in a cameo of 24 off 22 balls before, with five needed, he drove a catch to mid-wicket to spark a fresh attack of jitters among Chesterfield supporters.

However, No.10 Mitch Adlington defended stoutly before Lemon settled the issue with a straight drive for six and raised both alarms aloft as he finished 59 not out.

Pulling games out of the fire was a key feature of Chesterfield's drive to promotion last season and they appear to have carried the trait into this campaign on their return to the top flight.

Earlier, Chesterfield produced a mainly smart show in the field after losing the toss.

Johnson delivered an outstanding spell of left-arm pace, bowling his 10 overs straight through, taking 2-15 and bowling five maidens. He was on the mark from the first ball and scarcely bowled a loose delivery.

Archie Griffiths (34) and Thaveesha Abhishek (57) steered the home side to 122-2 despite Adlington (1-30) delivering a fine spell of left-arm spin which helped to keep the scoring rate in check.

Liversage (32 not out) and Richard Green (47) provided some timely acceleration over the closing overs, taking their side to a total that set up a compelling contest.

The victory puts Chesterfield joint second in the table with Ockbrook & Borrowash on 73 points, one behind Sandiacre.

A massive opening stand of 281 set up a 301-run win for the third team at Clowne Town fourths in Division Nine North.

Ewan Westwell raced to 160 and Phil Stone to 112 as Chesterfield posted 376-3 off 40 overs.

Corey Green and Jayden Wood took three wickets apiece to help bowl out the hosts for 75.

The Sunday side lost by eight wickets at Sheffield Transport in the Mansfield & District League after being all out for 83

On Saturday Chesterfield travel to Ticknall, the seconds host Holmesfield at Queen's Park in Division Three North and the third team face Darley Dale at Calow.

On Sunday the Mansfield League side play Anston at Queen's Park.