Chesterfield appoint Lemon as new acting first-team cricket captain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Club captain Harry Wilmott is recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered last season. Until he is fit to return, newly-appointed vice-captain Jordan Lemon will be in charge on the field.

Luke Westwell filled that role during the second half of last season and led Chesterfield to silverware in the T20 County Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he is standing down to concentrate on a vital part of his degree course, although he will continue to be a key member of the Chesterfield batting line-up.

Jordan Lemon will captain Chesterfield in the early weeks of the season.

Club chairman Nigel Mallender said: "At the age of just 21, Luke was thrust into the captaincy of our first team and in challenging circumstances following Harry's season-ending injury.

"Luke could not have worked any harder and did himself, the club and his family proud.

"A huge thank-you to Luke for his dedication and all his efforts and we look forward to his continued presence as an important part of our first team and his runs from the top of the batting order."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallender added: "Jordan's drive, determination, knowledge of the game and appetite for success made him the logical choice.

"Jordan has great experience in cricket and football and also understands the responsibility that comes with being captain of a club the size and stature of Chesterfield."

Lemon said of his appointment: "As soon as Nigel and Harry asked me, I didn't even have to think about it. It will be a great honour to captain this club for however many games until Harry's return."

As well as a new acting captain, Chesterfield have several recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest is seam bowler Matt Taylor, who played for the Queen's Park club in 2021 before spending the last two seasons with Eckington.

Wilmott said: "He is a good strong seamer and an exceptional fielder and we are delighted to have him back where he belongs.”