Chatsworth Cup takes centre stage in Chesterfield Sunday League

Clowne Comets secured their place in the Chatsworth Cup semi-finals.

Eight sides faced off on Sunday vying for a place in the semi-finals of the Chatsworth Cup.

Clowne Comets have enjoyed a fantastic league season to date and after the way they swept away the challenge of Rose and Crown you wouldn’t bet against them eventually lifting the trophy.

All season long they have scored for fun and rattled in nine more goals as Jacob Owen helped himself to four, Rhys Cunnington two, Kal Clarkeson, Sam Smith and Max Gee one, final score 9-2. Killamarsh Juniors joined them in the semifinals However their result was not so clear cut, edging past opponents Wingfield White Hart by the odd goal in five.

All the action in the FC Duke Tibshelf Community came in the last twelve minutes as Liam Waller handed Duke the lead in the 75th minute, substitute Luke Knightley doubling their advantage five minutes later before Josh Chatfield’s third on 85. The game didn’t end so well for Kyle Perrins who saw red four minutes from time. Making up the quartet of semi-finalists are Gasoline who thanks largely to Danny Mason’s well taken hat trick beat Tupton Tap 4-2, Jordan Spencer with the fourth goal.

in the league itself Clowne Wanderers title aspirations took a hit as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rangers, Sam Lomas scoring Wanderers goal. In the other HKL ONE game after last weeks Sheffield and Hallamshire Trophy exploits Brampton Rovers returned to league act with a 2-1 win over Killamarsh.

Two games in HKL TWO and they both ended up as draws, Joe Marsden scoring for Hasland Club as they drew 1-1 with Clay Cross Utd, Tom Ibbeson and Ben Lowrey netting for title hopefuls Eyam who drew 2-2 with Hollingwood Athletic.

A six goal thriller in HKL THREE saw Bolsover Town Seniors held to a 3-3 draw by Shinnon, Oliver Brown, Josh Nicholls and substitute Alex Sanderson scoring Seniors goals, Luke Thomas twice and Matt Dickinson Shinnon’s.

Into HKL FOUR and Badger leapfrogged opponents John Pye in to second place with a sensational 9-3 victory. Pye were definitely out of sorts and the Black and Whites took full advantage as Aaron Carrington and Kyle Gaunt both hit trebles, substitute Connor Petrillo two and starter Will Maddison one. Dylan Canning and Josh Watts were on the scoresheet as Walkers Wanderers beat relegation haunted Spartans 3-1.

In HKL FIVE there was a big win for Grassmoor Sports who beat Spartans Reserves 7-1 as Tupton FC won 4-2 at Hasland Community. Also picking up three points were Elm Tree who thanks to goals from Will Dalton, Tom Keenan and Tom O’Brien beat Poolsbrook Town 3-0.

Just two games in HkL SIX but there were plenty of of goals as Crown and Anchor won 6-1 at Brimington Three Horseshoes whilst Renishaw beat Tibshelf Community 5-2. On target for C&A in their win were Lucas Owen who hit a fine hat trick along with Cameron Sorockyi and Tom Stevens. For Renishaw Jake Robins scored twice, Jamie Plawecki, Louis Turner and Sam Turner once