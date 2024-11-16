Champions Rowsley are beaten in Matlock Table Tennis League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reigning champions Rowsley Rockets were more than surprised when Whitworth Wonders came to visit. In a cracking match Wonders showed team spirit can move mountains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff Gill of Wonders was player of the match winning 3 singles in double quick time and also defeating tough opponent Keith Bradshaw of Rowsley.

Wonders welcomed back Louis Gay who excelled by winning two games before being beaten by in form Keith Bradshaw. Overall Wonders deserved their win and it shows the league’s strength and depth when the reigning champions begin to feel the heat. Final score was Rockets 3 Wonders 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heage Hotshots entertained Wingerworth Detonators in a match where Detonators are now showing their potential. They are moving inexorably up the league table and they beat a spirited Heage side 9-1.

Cromford captain Tony Gregory showing how to deliver a driving loop

Marehay Mayhem played the Ecobats at Whitworths Arena of Dreams. The match was full of twists and turns with the final result always in doubt until the final doubles match. Miles Offord had a close game against Adam Bush which could easily have gone to five but Adam clinched the match 14-12 in the fourth. Millie Ashurst also had a close game against against Adam Bush which could have easily gone either way but Adam won the match 14-12 in the fourth game. Her best performance by far and this season was her match against Ant Gregory. After winning the first two games Ant fought back to make it two each so all to play for in the fifth. Millie eventually won the match with a final score rubber of 11-8. Adam Jolly was the player of the match winning all three of his singles. With 8 sets played and the score 5-3 to Mayhem the Ecobats had to win the last singles and doubles to force a draw. The last singles found Ant Gregory two games up against Adam Jolly before a fightback from Mayhems star player gave him a 3-2 score with the doubles to play for. Adam Jolly and Millie Ashurst defended their unbeaten partnership to earn a straight 3 games win and earn a well deserved 5-5 draw.

Cromford TTC played upcoming and improving Old King and the Coles. Mark Briddon of Cromford was involved in a five game grueller with Old Kings Choc Lomas and just scraped through to kick start this tough encounter between two top table tennis sides. Tony Gregory then beat Paul Coles 3-0 and this was followed by Cromfords David Molyneaux overcoming Andy Burton to give Cromford a flying 3 games start. The script was then changed with Old Kings winning the next 4 consecutive games to lead 4-3. The match continued with style of play the dominant feature in who won the remaining games and by the end of the ninth singles match Cromford were 5-4 in front with the doubles to play for. The doubles saw Tony Gregory and David Molyneaux blitz Paul Coles and Andy Burton to give Cromford a 6-4 victory.

Another Wingerworth side in action, Wingerworth Explosives, played Tideswell Tornadoes in a closely fought match that saw most games decided in four of five sets. Wingerworth called up squad player Jacob Poole and he provided 3 impressive wins despite not having game time because of squad rotation. Casey Robbins and Ben Harris of Wingerworth also had two wins each to impress and overcome Tornadoes. Tideswell acquitted themselves very well and both Stuart Bradstock and Gordon Rigg did well and were unlucky not to get more than a set here or there. However the star for Tideswell was undoubtedly Daniel Popa who won two singles in five sets coming from behind in both. Daniel Popa then combined with Stuart Bradstock to win the doubles and secure a much needed point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final match of week 5 Yakuza played an in-form Whitworth 1st side. Yakuza were aiming to put last weeks 7-3 defeat to one side and renew their motivation to beat all comers in Matlock’s premier table tennis league.Yakuza did just that pulling out all the stops in a whirlwind performance. Player of the match John Davies won his three singles and was ably assisted by Dave Kelly (3) and Russ Charlesworth (1). Harry Hutchinson and Andy Middleton won a game a piece to give a final result of Yakuza 8 Whitworth 2.