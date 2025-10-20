Butchers, Comets, Town and Courage win for the first time

User (UGC) Submitted

Four sides won for the first time on Sunday including Butchers Arms in HKL ONE who edged out Grassmoor Sports by the odd goal in seven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Shelbourne scored twice, Adam Hall and Danny Jagger once to secure the victory and move above Sports in the table.

Eyam's Oliver James had a day to remember as he scored four of his sides goals in a high scoring 8-4 win over strugglers Rangers. Luke Moseley added two more to the total, Elliott Crilley and Tom Ibbeson one as Ewuosho Raphael, Joe Godfrey, Ryan Brown and Ricky Machin netted for Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clowne Comets won their first of the season in HKL TWO and it was a big win at that with second placed Tibshelf Seniors the side to lose out. Bolsover Town Seniors went seven points clear at the top despite being held to a 3-3 draw by Dronfield Wanderers. Town's scorers were Oliver Moore, Josh Nicholls and Hadley Obrien.

A first win for Courage in HKL THREE came against winless bottom side John Pye. Josh Dunwell scored twice, Joel Atack, James Homan, Nathan Howarth and Alex Wainwright were on target in a 6-0 victory. Clay Cross Town moved up to third place on the back of a 6-1 win at previously unbeaten Killamarsh Juniors who despite the loss remain two points clear at the top. Chris Hooper and Sam Rowling both scored twice, Rhys Murtagh and Asher Banner once. Two goals apiece from Dominic Collins and Lewis Craven plus a fifth from Lewis Spencer earned Tupton Tap a 5-1 win over Staveley Town whilst Hepthorne Lane beat Creswell Barnett 2-1.

in HKL FOUR Rose and Crown and opponents Chesterfield Town kicked off with neither side having won so far and Crown's winless run continued as Town's ended in dramatic style as they won 7-2 in no small part thanks to Josh Bennetts excellent hat trick. Theo Robinson's double strike plus Freddie Grimmers goal sealed the win. All Inn are second in the table following their 4-3 win at Whitwell as Dronfield Oak beat Spartans 5-1 and Elm Tree beat Green Utd 6-3.

Barlborough Rovers horrendous start to life in HKL FIVE continued as they conceded double figures for the fourth time this season. This time it was Creswell Black Diamond who handed out the drubbing winning 10-1. Renishaw Miners Welfare beat Holmewood 5-1 to top the division as Tyler Barkesby scored twice for Pilsley Community Development, Shane Marriott once as they inflicted defeat on Byron Tap for the first time this season. In the divisions other game Eastwood Albion and Harland Community drew 2-2, Nathan Hutchinson and Adam Parker scoring Albion's goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Towndrow hit his third hat trick of the season in HKL SIX as Courage Development beat Town 4-2. Towndrow's treble took his tally to 11 for the season. Liam Childes and Joe Holmes produced the best individual performances of the day as both hit five goals for New Houghton and Brimington Three Horse Shoes respectively.

Also on target for New Houghtn was Danny Simpson as Chesterfield Town Reserves were beaten 6-2. Holme's goals plus two from Charlie Holmes and one each from Connor Yates and James Broomfield came as Harland Community Reserves were routed 9-2.

Woodthorpe Inn are now three points clear at the top of the division as Dean Billyeald and Dan Caunt's doubles plus goals from Adam Cahill, Tom Barnes and Kieran Finchearned them a 7-3 win at Spartans Reserves for whom Reece Nadin score twice, Josh Smith once. Chris Saunders helped himself to four goals as Tibshelf Community Reserves beat Tupton Tap Reserves 6-1, Ethan Conroy and John Thurlby adding goals five and six.

There was also action in the Derbyshire Senior and Junior Sunday Cups as Langwith White Star and Brampton Moor Rovers progressed in the Senior section. What Star's win came over Clowne Wanderers, Kian Tensely and Ricky Geeson with the winning goals. Brampton Moor Rovers just edged out Hasland Club 2-1 Stephan Brown and Callum Davison with the winning goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Junior Cup two Ryan Cancellara goals plus two from Dan Keenan and one from Declan Brewin and Ryan Finnegan saw Galaxy progress at the expense of Spire who were beaten 6-1. Tupton joined Galaxy in the next round courtesy of a 5-0 win at Industry Inn , Matt Bower, Rob Holland, Max Minshull, Jake Brock and Ben Medley with the winning goals.