On February 25, the Rally of Derbyshire was run with ten members driving or navigating in seven cars, while others were out in the lanes marshalling.

The following day, the East Riding Stages were run from Beverley in East Yorkshire with three members competing, one driving and the other two navigating.

The Rally of Derbyshire was a round-of-four regional championships and attracted an entry of 40 cars.

Richard Henman and Ken Worf

The main route was 105 miles around the lanes of the Peak District but it started with a special test at the go-kart track near to Buxton at 11pm. At midnight, the first car set off on the rally route aiming to finish by 4am.

The most successful club member was James Gratton-Smith who finished third, driving a MGZR. Richard Oxley finished eighth driving a Proton Satria Gti. Richard Henman and Ken Worf were a commendable 12th in a Peugeot 106 having been seeded at 18.

Father and son duo Jason and Jake Simms were 15th also in a Proton. Mark Slatcher and Alistair Leggett were 21st in their BMW Compact but had been running as high as third before encountering some issues.

Unfortunately Dennis Cooke had to retire his Citroen Saxo, while Tom Murphy was navigating but he and his driver also had to retire their BMW two miles into the first section due to broken rear suspension.

Lee Burgess and his brother on the road.

The East Riding Stages is a special stage rally on closed public roads. It was the first round of the Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship and attracted a very high-quality entry of 146 cars that Motorsport News described as ‘sensational and of a quality seldom seen on mainland rallies.’

Club chairman Lee Burgess and his brother finished a creditable 74th in his Subaru Impreza. This was his first event for three years and he had been seeded at 107. Tracy Wood navigated for her uncle and finished 75th in a Mitsubishi Evo.

Sunday was a somewhat better day for Tom Murphy but he and his driver still had to retire after five stages when in 65th place as the engine was close to blowing up. This was of course a different car to the one they used on Saturday night.