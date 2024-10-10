Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's been a busy time for Mid-Derbyshire MC members Richard Henman and Jason Simms as they have competed on two rallies on consecutive weekends in Richard’s Peugeot 106.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the night of 14/15 September they competed on the Oakes Trophy Rally and were seeded at 17 out of 34 starters. The navigation was pre-plot so they knew their route before they set off. This avoided the difficulty of having to work out the route on the move.

The event began with a short test around some field and it proved to be quite difficult without a limited slip differential on the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of the rally was on tarmac and so the lack of a ‘slippy diff’ was far less significant. This allowed them to get used to the flowing nature of the event and they eventually finished 7th overall and 4th in class.

Richard and Jason - Peugeot 106

The Clitheronian Rally was over the night of 21/22 September and the pair were seeded at 18 out of 40 competitors.

Jason had been at another event during the day as he needed to tow his son’s car there. Fortunately, this event was only 30 minutes away.

The navigation was again pre-plot but there was also a threat of rain to contend with. Their rally went smoothly apart from a navigation error where the route went from one map to another. They finished 14th overall and 4th in class and were particularly happy given the quality of many of the competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason’s skills as a navigator are clearly in demand because he was competing again on the Maple Garage Beaver Rally on 5/6 October.

This was Jason’s third event in four weekends and on this occasion, he was navigating for Richard Oxley, another member of Mid-Derbyshire MC in a Proton Satria.

It was another pre-plot event, and they were seeded at 14 out of 40 entries. Luck was not, however, on their side as a drive shaft broke less than an hour into the event and of course they had to retire.