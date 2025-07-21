Brilliant Wijenayake century fires Chesterfield's thrilling Cup win

Jess Freeman, who fielded as substitute, and her other half Matt Taylor, who took two wickets in the final over

A dazzling century by Kemira Wijenayake helped Chesterfield into the semi-finals of the Derbyshire County League's Premier Cup.

The Sri Lankan hit 102 not out to set up a nine-run win at Sandiacre.

Rain reduced the game to 34 overs a side and Wijenayake opened the batting after Chesterfield were put in.

He received strong support from Reece Johnson (45) in a third-wicket stand of 102 before the last five overs proved crucial.

Kemira Wijenayake is applauded off the field following his century

During that spell Chesterfield plundered 63 runs, taking their total to 205-6.

Ben Lodge provided the initial spark with two huge on-driven sixes before Wijenayake suddenly changed gear.

Until then he had played largely in orthodox fashion but he expanded his repertoire by unleashing a reverse hit and a series of overhead flicks that flew to the boundary.

He reached his century in the final over and had guided his team to a defendable score.

The hosts were behind the run rate for most of their reply with Mitch Adlington bowling a restrictive spell of left-arm spin in mid-innings.

Chesterfield women's captain Jess Freeman fielded as substitute for Luke Westwell, who went for a concussion check after being hit on the helmet while batting.

Opener Gareth Curtis scored 67 for Sandiacre and Ben Trembling put his side back into contention with a fiercely-struck 46.

A fine low catch at long-on by Tom Keenan off Muhammad Zaroob accounted for Trembling and made Sandiacre 187-6, meaning they needed 19 off the last 10 balls.

It came down to 14 off the final over and paceman Matt Taylor took two wickets with the first two balls as heavy rain started to fall.

Sandiacre managed just five more runs, closing on 196-8.

Losing three key wickets in four balls proved costly for Chesterfield in a Premier Division match at Alvaston & Boulton.

The contest was reduced to 26 overs a side after rain and Chesterfield, put in, were well placed on 153-1 after 20 overs.

But the following over from Garry Park changed that.

Wijenayake was stumped off a leg-side wide for 61 off only 49 balls, ending a stand of 116 with Ben Slater.

Two balls later Slater was caught after making 63, also off 49 deliveries, and Lodge went first ball.

Two more wickets fell in quick succession as Chesterfield lost five wickets for four runs.

Just as importantly, runs dried up at a crucial stage of the innings and they had to settle for a total of 179-7.

Mitch Wagstaff gave the hosts a flying start with a knock of 56 before Taylor (2-26) and off-spinner Slater bowled tightly to apply a brake in mid-innings.

That pushed the asking rate back up to eight an over but opener Alex Hughes (79 not out) and Park (44 not out) paced the run chase well to steer the home side to victory with eight wickets and three overs to spare.