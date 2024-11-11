Brampton Rovers smash in the goals in Chesterfield Sunday League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brampton Rovers hit the heights on Sunday on a day of high scoring both team. wise and individually.

Hepthorne Lane provided the opposition for Rovers and were completely blown away as three Rovers men hit hat tricks in the game, Dan Claridge, Bobbie White and Declan Sorrell as their side racked up fourteen goals. Adding to the above were Adam Kimberley twice, Archie White, Declan Whitton and Nico Degirolamo once. Lee Clay has been prolific down the years and he was at his best, scoring hat trick in his Doe Lea sides 5-3 win over Butchers Arms with Craig King and Max Denton weghing in with a goal apiece. Impressive as the other goalscorers were Barrel's Will Whitehead bettered them by scoring four of his sides goals in an 8-3 win over Rangers with Josh Devereux, Chris Harrott and Kane Snell also netting for Barrel.

In HKL TWO third placed Brampton Moor Rovers began the day four points behind leaders Hollingwood Athletic however at the end of their clash Rovers had beaten them 4-0 and moved to within a point of them in second place. Dan Keenan scored two in the win, James Keenan and Dan Bradbury one apiece. Craig Megyesi, Joe Oakley, and Richard Pearson scored as Hasland Club won 3-0 at Clay Cross Utd.

Gasoline moved up to third place in HKL THREE after goals from Matt Hpkinson and the superb Danny Mason scored four times for his club in a 5-0 win. Shinnon put five past Staveley Town who scored twice themselves, Gary Gilthorpe, Joe KIirk, Rhys Wallhead, Scott Wilson and Brad Lowbridge scoring for the winners.

Staveley open the scoring in their HKL Division Three game against Shinnon at King George V Playing Fields. They would go on to lose 5-2.

Into HKL FOUR and Walkers Wanderers are still neck and neck with Steelmelters after both sides won. Wanderers victory came at Badger whom they beat 2-0, Dave Canning and Caelan Wall with the winners whilst Steelmelters beat Wingfield White Hart 3-1, Tom Keown scoring twice, Davy Francis once.

Courage FC are now six points clear at the top of HKL FIVE after thumping Duke of Brampton on their own patch 9-0. Once again there was some excellent goalscoring on display, this time from Trent Jules who scored four. Adding to Jules four were a brace from Josh Dunwell and one each from Nathan Howarth, Dan Riley and Oliver Shaw. Two goals apiece from Jack Lockyer, Josh Turner and Joe Turner earned Grassmoor Sports reserve a comfortable 6-1 win at Town CFC whilst Tupton won by the odd goal in five at Pilsley Community Development.

Just one game in HKL SIX and it was won by Crown and Anchor 4-0 at Courage Development, Nthan Fisher scoring twice. Lewis Redman and Cameron Davison.

There was also action in the Derbyshire Sunday Junior Cup as FC Duke beat Renishaw 3-2 and All Inn beat John Pye 3-0 to move through to the next round however Spartans Reserves exited the competition as they lost 6-2 to Stanton Ilkeston.