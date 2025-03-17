Brampton Rovers celebrating after reaching Sunday cup final.

Brampton Rovers reached the final of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Sunday Trophy at the weekend.

Their 4-2 defeat of Pub Gym Bar FC was a hard fought one against a good side however two Dan Fields goals plus one apiece from Dan Claridge and substitute Joe Osbourne secured them a place in the final.

In HKL ONE two Warwick Wood goals and a third from Ryan Watters earned Clowne Wanderers a 3-0 victory over Hepthorne Lane at Clune Street moving Wanderers to within two points of leaders Doe Lea.

An emphatic 7-0 victory over Clay Cross Utd in which Dan Keenan starred, scoring four of his sides goals, saw Brampton Moor Rovers move to the top of HKL TWO. James Keenan was also on the scoresheet, twice as was Dan Bradbury who hit goal number seven.

Shinnon recorded an impressive 3-0 win over FC Duke in HKL THREE despite having Tom Sutter red carded. Gary Gilthorpe, Richard Harrison and Tom Torrington were the men who hit the winning goals. Mark Pepper scored twice, Jake Hopkinson and Alex Martin once as Tibshelf Community beat Staveley 4-2.

In HKL FOUR it was very much a family affair as John Pye trounced Steelmelters 10-2 to move them to two points behind leaders Walkers Wanderers. The family in question were the Mitchell-Bents who between them hit five of their sides goals, Jaden and Mal who both scored twice and Fabian who scored once. Kai Brown also scored twice as did Kieron Purcell with Tyler Martin rounding up the scoring.

A tight game in HkL FIVE saw Grassmoor Sports Reserves and Pilsley Community Development shared six goals and the points as Pilsley second half substitute Shane Marriott took the plaudits with a goal two minutes from time and a second two minutes into stoppage time following a Denny Bush opener. Elm Tree and Duke of Brampton also took a point each as they drew 2-2.

Renishaw moved five points clear at the top of HKL SIX following their 3-1 win at Brimington Three Horseshoes as All Inn also won 5-0 at Hasland Community Development. Crown and Anchor were also victorious, just, as they edged out Courage Development 3-2 with Dan Hodson, Luke Walters and substitute Ryan Johnson netting for Courage.