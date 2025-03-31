Brampton Moor Rovers' Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup run comes to an end

The Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup is over for Brampton Moor Rovers.

Rovers have enjoyed a great campaign so far in the Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup and in HKL TWO. However they fell at the final hurdle of the former as they were beaten 2-1 by Edge Hill FC. There was little to choose between the two teams but Rovers just lost out to the odd goal in three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In HKL ONE Clowne Wanderers took advantage of leaders Doe Lea’s inactivity to leapfrog them to the top of the division as Sam Lomas, Carl Longmore, Warwick Wood and Regan Edridge’s goals secured them a 4-1 victory over Pilsley Community. Two Dan Claridge goals along with strikes from Nico Degirolamo and Sam Finlaw earned Brampton Rovers a 4-0 win over Hepthorne Lane. Butchers were also victorious, beating Killamarsh 2-1.

Eyam top HKL TWO following an impressive 5-0 win over Clay Cross. Tom Ibbeson put them ahead after fifteen minutes, Dan Sidwell doubling the lead on fifty-five before Oliver Cormack added a third on the hour mark. Ten mi utes later Oliver James made it 4-0, Elliott Crilley completing the scoring ten minutes from time. Grassmoor Sports were in good form, winning 3-1 at Hollingwood Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In HKL THREE Lee Naughton handed FC Duke the lead over Staveley Town as early as the fifteenth minute and they moved into a stronger position as Aiden McTighe doubled the advantage ten minutes later. Danny Stevenson reduced the deficit seven minutes before the break to throw his side a lifeline. The game was then turned completely on its head as Town scored three times in seventeen second half minutes firstly Noah Glover’s equaliser was followed by a Jack Mellor goal and a second from Danny Stevenson to win it for Town. Meanwhile Clowne Comets get ever nearer to lifting the title as they edged passed Tibshelf Community 3-2.

Walkers Wanderers remain five points clear at the top of HKL FOUR as Caelan Wall led them to a 6-1 win at Chesterfield Town with a match winning four goal salvo. John Pye remain hot on their heels following a 3-1 win over Whitwell, Malachi Mitchell-Bent scoring twice, Tyler Martin once. Spartans woes continued as they went down 3-1 at Tupton Tap, Will Heggarty and Lewis Morley amongst the goals whilst a goal apiece from Stan Pashley and substitute Dale Wilson earned Wingfield White Hart a 2-1 win over Steelmelters.

Into HKL FIVE and Tupton slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Elm Tree, Tyler Raybould scoring twice, Archie Shannon and Will Tomlinson once. Hasland Community also tasted defeat going down 2-0 to Brampton Duke.

Tibshelf Community Reserves romped to an 8-3 victory at Hasland Community Reserves in HKL SIX with Chris Saunders leading the way with a well taken hat trick, Dave Bishop, Liam Bush, Ethan Conroy and Callum Harrow also amongst the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth place in the Hutson Cup semis was up for grabs as Courage took on Town FC and Trent Jules superb four goals helped Courage claim it. Joining him on the scoresheet in the 6-0 win were Dan Riley and substitute Alex Hancock.