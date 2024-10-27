Bolehill's black-ball hat-trick secures victory
A ding-dong battle in the first ensued as Colin Marchington struck first with a run of 24 before opponent Carlos Zaragoza fought back, twice getting snookers required to take it down to the final black. Unfortunately for him Marchington fluked it into a baulk pocket and an early fluke from Ricki Slack put him in the driving seat in the next against opponent Jack Lowe as he capitalised with a teen break from it. Once again the home player did not lie down however, almost taking all the colours in one visit from yellow onwards until he rattled the black off the spot, eventually Slack taking it to win by one point. Simon Zoppi also triumphed by a single point as his excellent black into a baulk pocket made it 3-0 (all down to the final ball) before Andrew Beardsley finally got the Amber Valley cuemen on the board after some near misses.However, Slack and Marchington were off to a flyer in the first of the scotch doubles and eventually brown and blue were enough to secure a 4-1 lead.With the remaining scotch doubles going the way of the hosts, courtesy of Ady Lowe (combining with Zaragoza and Beardsley respectively and conceding only eight points in total), the visitors had to settle for the minimum margin at the end.
Clay Cross Brotherhood were also narrow victors on their first appearance in Group B this time around, defeating Crich Comrades 4-3 despite Rob Mulliss' excellent 37 break with Duncan Waring notching a run of 29 for the victors.
Tansley Potters made it two from two in Group C as they saw off Edgefold No1 4-3. Steve Hawkins was the star turn as he won all three frames he contested, after Joe Neville had put the home side into an early lead.Richard Ferguson was also successful in both frames he participated.
Edgefold No2 again got the better of Edgefold No3, this time 5-2 in Group A after winning the recent league battle between the teams. However, the No3 youngsters went two up for the second time in as many weeks with Reece Johnstone and Jacob Bradbury excelling.But Scott Brooks and Martin Barwick pulled things level, and successive black ball wins in the opening two scotch doubles games sealed the deal, before they also took the last with a little more to spare.