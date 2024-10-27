Bolehill's black-ball hat-trick secures victory

The second round of group games in the Bob McCartin Six Red Cup saw the two winners of round one clash in Group A as Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 entertained Bolehill Institute.

A ding-dong battle in the first ensued as Colin Marchington struck first with a run of 24 before opponent Carlos Zaragoza fought back, twice getting snookers required to take it down to the final black. Unfortunately for him Marchington fluked it into a baulk pocket and an early fluke from Ricki Slack put him in the driving seat in the next against opponent Jack Lowe as he capitalised with a teen break from it. Once again the home player did not lie down however, almost taking all the colours in one visit from yellow onwards until he rattled the black off the spot, eventually Slack taking it to win by one point. Simon Zoppi also triumphed by a single point as his excellent black into a baulk pocket made it 3-0 (all down to the final ball) before Andrew Beardsley finally got the Amber Valley cuemen on the board after some near misses.However, Slack and Marchington were off to a flyer in the first of the scotch doubles and eventually brown and blue were enough to secure a 4-1 lead.With the remaining scotch doubles going the way of the hosts, courtesy of Ady Lowe (combining with Zaragoza and Beardsley respectively and conceding only eight points in total), the visitors had to settle for the minimum margin at the end.