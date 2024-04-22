Blues overcome Rotherham United Women at Roundwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inspired second half performance with Imogen Fowler scoring a brace and Millie Standen converting a spot kick secured all three points for the Blues in their penultimate game of the season.

Chances were few and far between in the first half with either side providing a real challenge for the goalkeepers, Maddie Falleth had a shot which flashed just wide, before Rotherham fired a powerful free kick on goal which was caught by Nic Stokes.

The hosts had another opportunity in the 39th minute when a Rotherham player took on a shot from outside the box which was narrowly wide.

Lily Naylor was awarded player of the match. Pic: Michael South Photography.

The most notable chance of the first half transpired in the 43rd minute when Kel Fidler picked up the ball in the box and dinked it, beating the keeper but a Rotherham defender was present to head the ball away just in front of the goal line.

After a well-matched battle in the first half, the game began to open up in the second and Chesterfield broke the deadlock in the 49th minute. Chelsea Bailey delivered a pass which took a deflection and fell kindly to Fowler in the Rotherham penalty box, she showed great composure to control the ball and slot it into the bottom corner.

Eight minutes later the Blues were awarded a penalty, Standen was preparing to take a shot in the penalty area before being hacked down by a Rotherham defender. Standen, who won it, scored it with a calmly placed spot kick into the bottom right corner and gave Chesterfield some breathing space.

In the 73rd minute the hosts came close to getting a goal back, a defensive mishap in the Chesterfield penalty box led to a goalmouth scramble, but no one was able to convert for Rotherham and it was eventually cleared.

With 15 minutes left to play the Blues grabbed their third goal and wrapped up the game, Millie Jebb-Geer dispatched a Pirlo-esque pass over the top of the Rotherham defence, Fowler ran through and got the ball under control before finishing emphatically.

The result means its 13 wins from 17 league matches this season for the Blues, they remain second place in the East Midlands Womens Premier Division, where they will be confirmed to finish.

The next and final game of the season for Chesterfield Ladies is away at Grimsby Town Women on Sunday 28 April (KO 14:00).