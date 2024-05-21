Blues Finish The Season Off In Style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield Ladies beat Grimsby Town Women 5-1 away from home on the final day of the season.

A Romy Sheppard brace plus goals from Olivia Darley, Millie Standen and Chelsea Bailey secured all three points in their final game of the 2023/24 season.

This was the 14th victory from their 18 league games for the Blues in what has been a very impressive campaign. While Chesterfield Ladies missed out on the title to an extremely strong Lincoln United Women side, the Derbyshire side still finished comfortably within the top two of the league table.

Chelsea Bailey and Millie Jebb-Geer shortly after the final whistle

The visitors almost took the lead in spectacular fashion after 11 minutes played when Romy Sheppard’s long-range shot hit the underside of the bar before the ball fell back on the turf agonisingly just in front of the goal line before being cleared away from danger.

While the scoreline suggests a one-sided affair, the Blues certainly didn’t have it all their own way in the first half and it was the hosts who actually took the lead thanks to a smart and composed finish inside the penalty area just before the half hour mark.

The Blues immediately stepped their game up a couple of notches after Grimsby’s goal and it was largely one-way traffic for the remainder of the match.

The visitors levelled the game in the 39th minute thanks to some excellent link-up play from top goal scorer Imogen Fowler and Olivia Darley. Fowler did well to maintain possession on the left wing before cutting into the centre of play and releasing a sublime through ball to put Darley in a great position. Darley’s great first touch allowed her to shoot at goal and she confidently placed the ball past the Grimsby goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

Barely two more minutes had elapsed before Chesterfield Ladies took the lead for the first time in the match. Another lovely through ball put impressive striker Romy Sheppard clean through on goal and she made no mistake in finding the back of the net to make it 2-1 to the Blues.

The Derbyshire outfit immediately started the second half on the front foot and scored 90 seconds after the restart to extend their lead. An excellent right-wing cross from Kath Connell found an unmarked Millie Standen inside the penalty area and the Blues skipper steered the ball home from only around eight yards out.

The Blues continued to boss proceedings and deservedly made it 4-1 on the hour mark after an exquisite long-range strike from Chelsea Bailey rippled the back of the net.

Chesterfield Ladies continued to create further chances in the final quarter of the match as the hosts visibly tired. With ten minutes remaining, another excellent delivery from the right flank by Connell almost resulted in Bailey’s second goal of the afternoon. However, she couldn’t quite guide the ball over the line after being crowded out by Grimsby’s goalkeeper and two defenders.

Chesterfield’s fifth goal of the afternoon and their final one of the 2023/24 season arrived only 60 seconds later. Sheppard smartly created a pocket of space for herself inside the penalty area and she side-footed the ball out of the goalkeeper’s reach and into the bottom corner to secure her sixth goal of the season for the Blues since joining the club earlier this calendar year from Wirksworth Colts Ladies.