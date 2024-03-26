Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ten goals for the hosts were spread out between four of the players; top goal scorer Imogen Fowler grabbed four of them while Annie Davidson scored her first senior level goals for the Blues and netted a hattrick. Sophie Marshall scored a brace whilst Kel Fidler scored just the one, but it was the pick of the bunch.

The Blues started the game very brightly, with Fowler testing the Long Eaton goalkeeper within the first two minutes. Despite the goalkeeper’s good early save, it was only a minute later that Fowler broke the deadlock. Davidson ran down the right wing and cut the ball back into the path of Fowler who placed the ball into the bottom right corner giving the goalkeeper little chance with that effort.

Twelve minutes in it looked certain that Fowler would double the Bles lead, but a wonderful one on one save from the visitors’ goalkeeper denied Fowler an early brace. Minutes later the Long Eaton goalkeeper pulled off another fantastic one on one save against Fowler to keep the score at only 1-0.

The Blues regroup following a break in play (Photo: Michael South)

However, Fowler did finally get her second goal in the 26th minute of the game. Chesterfield Ladies were awarded a free kick just into the Long Eaton half. The set piece was taken quickly, catching the away sides defence out and Fowler capitalised and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to get hers and Chesterfield Ladies’ second of the game.

The hosts kept the intensity and pressure up and extended their advantage just two minutes later with Marshall finding the back of the net. The ball came to her on the edge of the box, she quickly shifted it onto her left foot and curled an exquisite effort into the top right corner.

Just before the interval Chesterfield Ladies grabbed another two goals, both scored by Davidson. The first of which came in the 40th minute with Fowler this time turning provider as she played the ball through to Davidson and she calmly rolled the ball into the back of the net. Her second goal in the 45th minute was a brilliant strike. She received the ball just inside of the box and rifled a right footed shot past the goalkeeper into the top corner.

The Blues went into the interval five goals to the good after dominating the first half. It could have been even more if it wasn’t for an exceptional first 45 minutes from the visiting shot stopper.

Six minutes after the restart the Blues grabbed another with Fowler again at the heartbeat of the attack. She pulled the ball back to the feet of Marshall who slotted the ball into the back of the net for her brace.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and scored again just two minutes later. Marshall set the ball back to Fidler on the edge of the 18-yard box and she fired an effort into the top corner giving the Long Eaton goalkeeper no chance of saving that effort.

The goals kept flowing for Chesterfield Ladies. Fowler got her hattrick in the 67th minute after a great team move capped off with another outstanding finish into the top corner. Just two minutes later Fowler had her fourth goal of the game. Olivia Darley fired a long-range effort towards goal which was parried away only as far as Fowler. She had the simple task of rolling the ball into an empty to make it 9-0 to the Blues.

The final goal for the hosts came in the 70th minute. Darley again caused problems for the Long Eaton defence as she attacked their right back. Her cross was met by Davidson to roll the ball into the back of the net to claim her hattrick.

Long Eaton did pull one back with the last kick of the game when their central midfielder picked the ball up 30 yards from the goal and lofted a brilliant effort over substitute goalkeeper Claire Whites’ head and into the back of the net.

The game finished 10-1 to Chesterfield Ladies who were very dominant throughout the course of the 90 minutes and fully deserved the three points.

Focus soon turns to next weekend’s top of the table clash against unbeaten Lincoln United Women at Inkersall Road.

Chesterfield Ladies team: Stokes, Hopkinson, Warren, Bailey, Abercrombie, Falleth, Fidler, Standen (c), Marshall, Fowler, Davidson.

Substitutes: White, Hudson, Wheatley, Darley, Bates.