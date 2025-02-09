Black ball thriller as Belper edge past Alfreton

WAYNE SHOOTER, partnered Mark Newby to victory

A thrilling encounter saw Belper Royal British Legion edge out Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 3-2 on the final black on Hall Street as they continue to move steadily up the T & M Motors Snooker League.

Mark Newby took a tight encounter 44-34 to open proceedings and Steve Bullock continued his good run of form to add the second 52-25.Phil Longden edged the third 42-33 and after Andrew Haggarty had triumphed in the next with a 78-55 scoreline it was all resting on the final doubles leg.And up stepped Wayne Shooter to partner Newby to a nail-biting 51-49 success.

Edgefold No1 maintained their unbeaten run with a 4-1 victory at Crich Comrades.Rob Muxlow and Duncan Harwood put the visitors two to the good before a black ball victory for Steve Burton made sure of success.Tommy Smith added the next before the Tramwaymen got on the board in the concluding doubles thanks to a 63-55 verdict for Jack Long and Ade Smith.

Bolehill Institute remained six points adrift after they defeated Edgefold No3 4-1 though both Ians, Doe and Birks came through tough battles with the former fluking a re-spotted black and latter eventually winning on the pink after lots of drama with the black hanging over a corner pocket.Ricki Slack notched a 40 break before Reece Johnstone and Jacob Bradbury produced a stellar performance in the concluding pairs to get a deserved point for their team.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 raced into a 3-0 lead at Edgefold No2 thanks to Alex Fisher, Carlos Zaragoza and Andrew Beardsley but Scott Brooks pulled one back and then took the doubles with Josh Dakin to reduce the arrears to the minimum margin.

Clay Cross Brotherhood took all five points from Tansley Potters which is no mean feat with Duncan Waring involved in the closing game which he took 59-58.Graham Jones and Ian McKay also succeeded on the black in the doubles leg while Tony Blant top scored.

In the competitions, Ben Monk produced a string of breaks (37,31,30,29 & 27) to progress in a pair of entertaining singles matches with Sean Dobney who also ran up breaks of 30,28 & 20 in defeat. Jack Lowe also had runs of 31, 28 and 24 twice as he reached the OMYA Cup quarter final stage.

Just one match in the Elliott Carpets Billiards League as Tansley Potters shared the spoils with Whitworth Institute.Jim McCann recorded the highest break so far of 48 along with runs of 37 and 35 while Steve Hawkins notched a 35 himself as he eventually pulled the scores level at 9-9.