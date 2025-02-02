Belper RBL secure excellent victory in Darley Dale Snooker League

MARK NEWBY of Belper RBL

BELPER ROYAL BRITISH LEGION travelled to Clay Cross Brotherhood in this week's T & M Motors Snooker League fixture list and came away with one of their best victories of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

teve Bullock recorded his eighth victory in nine league outings in the opener with a 59-32 verdict before the equally in-form Ian McKay levelled matters for the hosts with a black ball decider.However, the Legionnaires thereafter took the bull by the horns and Mark Newby with a 67-42 success edged them back in front before Paul Jarrett sealed the deal with a hard fought 64-50 victory in the fourth.Newby and Wayne Shooter teamed up to take the doubles leg for good measure for an excellent 4-1 overall win.

Edgefold No1 were made to work hard by the youngsters from Edgefold No3 team but just got the better of some tight contests for a 3-2 success, hence keeping their unbeaten run going.All four of the singles games could have gone either way but Tommy Smith, Robert Muxlow and Duncan Harwood came out on the right side for the league leaders with Fin Harvey replying before Reece Johnstone and Sam Kniveton convincingly took the doubles leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second placed Bolehill Institute fell 3-2 at Crich Comrades with Jack Long registering first for the Tramwaymen with a 65-27 romp before Ade Smith added the second after Ian Doe had gone in-off a black ball decider.Phil Leverton made sure of victory with an impressive 76-35 pot-fest after Simon Zoppi had brought the visitors back into the game in the third leg. Zoppi continued his defiant stance with an excellent run of 36 to take the doubles leg with Ian Birks thereafter.

The all-Alfreton clash between third and fourth placings went the way of the No1 team who ran up a superb 4-1 win, taking all four singles legs courtesy of Des and John Smith, Phil Longden and Andrew Haggarty before Jack Lowe and Carlos Zaragoza restored some pride for the vanquished in the remaining pairs contest.

Tansley Potters also produced one of their best displays of the season as they defeated Edgefold No2 4-1. Joe Neville was in superb nick with a 40 break setting the tone for the evening.Ex-Bulls Head of Youlgrave player from the noughties Lee Hodgkinson returned as if he had never been away to edge the next and although Scott Brooks pulled one back on the black, Steve Hawkins was successful in each of his singles and doubles frames, latterly with Neville to round off a good nights work for the hosts.

In the Elliott Carpets Billiards League, Keith Gregory beat the highest individual score for the second week running as he certainly had his sprinting boots on to run up a 250-175 success complete with 39 break while Mark Jennings also obliged with a 30 break of his own as they defeated Bolehill Institute in emphatic fashion 19-12 in the only fixture to take place.