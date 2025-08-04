Battling partnership steers Chesterfield seconds out of drop zone

Chesterfield seconds lifted themselves out of the Derbyshire County League relegation zone with a thrilling victory over Ashover Barbarians.

They looked to be up against it in the Division Three North clash at Queen's Park when they slid to 128-7 chasing the visitors' 171-9 off 45 overs.

They were rescued by an unbroken partnership of 44 between Jacob Madin and Alfie Woodhouse, who guided them to a three-wicket win with 12 balls to spare.

Madin, a clean striker of the ball, showed good judgement of when to attack. He hit seven fours and a huge straight six on his way to 51 not out.

Woodhouse played a stout defensive role before adopting a more aggressive approach as the target became closer and he hit the clinching two runs through the leg side, finishing eight not out.

The 22 points take Chesterfield up to 10th in the 12-team table on 179, six ahead of Langley Mill United.

The previous day the seconds lost by 11 runs at Holmesfield.

The hosts posted 226-8 and, despite Alex Hibbert making 93, Chesterfield were all out for 215.

A promising start evaporated as the first team suffered a 98-run defeat against Ticknall.

Chesterfield looked strongly placed in the Premier Division game at Queen's Park when they reduced the visitors to 126-7.

But Ticknall rallied to score 225-8 off 50 overs before bowling out Chesterfield for 127.

Matt Taylor gave Chesterfield a flying start by taking two wickets in the second over.

A green-looking pitch gave encouragement to all types of bowlers and Chesterfield's attack seemed to be making good use of it.

But they could not shift experienced opener Paul Borrington who played the decisive knock. He was a steadying influence while wickets were tumbling at the other end before leading the fightback.

He gradually increased the scoring rate and reached his century in the 46th over and finished 118 not out.

Luke Westwell stroked the first two balls of the run chase to the cover boundary and Chesterfield were still in the game on 50-1.

But thereafter the innings became something of a procession with only Westwell (37) and Kemira Wijenayake (35) making telling contributions and off-spinner Tom Wood taking 4-24.

The defeat means Chesterfield slip from sixth to eighth in the table.

The Sunday side lost by 171 runs at Anston in the Mansfield & District League despite an astonishing innings by Wijenayake.

The home team scored 377-6 off 40 overs with Luke Hall hitting 107.

Chesterfield were all out for 206 with Wijenayake, who opened, last out for 175. He hit 11 sixes and 22 fours and faced only 101 deliveries.