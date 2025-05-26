Batting collapse proves so costly for Chesterfield

Kemira Wijenayake, centre, hit a century and Mitch Adlington, left, and Reece Johnson half-centuries in Chesterfield Sunday side's run spree

Chesterfield's nightmare start with the bat scuppered their hopes in a Derbyshire County League clash against Spondon.

Chasing 256 for victory, they collapsed to 21-7.

There was no way back in the Premier Division game at Queen's Park and they were eventually bowled our for 86, losing by 169 runs.

Matt Madeley started the slide, taking a wicket in the second over, before Paul Allen wreaked havoc from the Lake End.

The duo both moved the ball around at a lively pace and, while Madeley often beat the bat without finding an edge, Allen tore through the Chesterfield batting.

Five batters fell for ducks as Allen took six wickets in 21 balls without conceding a run. He claimed two victims in an over three times and finished his match-winning seven-over spell with figures of 6-13.

Chesterfield skipper Harry Wimott survived the mayhem but he and the lower order were left with a virtually impossible task.

Wilmott struck some powerful blows before he was stumped off left-arm spinner Chris Windmill for 34 but the damage had been done.

Earlier, the latest in a series of fine spells from left-arm paceman Reece Johnson gave Chesterfield a promising start.

He struck twice to help reduce Spondon, who won the toss, to 27-3.

But the visitors got on top thanks to a fifth-wicket stand of 124 between Isaac Harrison (49) and Justin Watson (93).

They took few chances but batted positively and steered Spondon to 191-4 before Harrison was smartly stumped by Ben Lodge off Kemira Wijenayake (3-47).

Chesterfield rallied to bowl out the visitors in the last of their 50 overs but, as it turned out, Spondon had more than enough runs.

Chesterfield are seventh in the 12-team table on 83 points, 34 behind leaders Ockbrook & Borrowash.

By contrast, Chesterfield Sunday side's batters went on a run spree against Hollinsend Methodist in the Mansfield & District League at Queen's Park.

Luke Westwell set the tone by hitting three boundaries in the first over of the Section One North clash.

He fell for 26 but that opened the way for a stand of 129 in 19 overs between Wijenayake and Mitch Adlington.

Wijenayake started steadily and made 28 off the first 13 overs before cutting loose and stroking boundaries all round the ground.

Adlington was bowled for 54 but by then Wijenayake was scoring off virtually every delivery.

He finished 169 not out, having hit four sixes and 21 fours off the 127 balls he faced.

Johnson added a rapid unbeaten 59 as Chesterfield posted a massive 315-2 off 40 overs.

Opening bowlers Agamjot Deepak (3-52) and Jayden Wood (2-25) reduced the visitors to 67-6 before Joe Simpkin (89 not out) and Harry Bell (55) helped them to a draw on 229-7.

On Saturday Chesterfield are at Sandiacre and the following day they host Rolleston in the Premier T20 Cup while the Mansfield League team go to Eckington.