Bakewell Town coach collects Derbyshire FA honour

Lauren Cocker receiving the award at Bakewell Town FC's End of Season Awards Ceremony, pictured with Derbyshire FA Football Development Officer Callum Convery

Bakewell Town FC Ladies coach Lauren Cocker has been amed Derbyshire FA's “Equal Game Winner of the Month.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Equal Game Award celebrates individuals who are championing inclusion and diversity within grassroots football across the county. Lauren has gone above and beyond to create an environment at Bakewell Town FC Ladies that is welcoming, empowering, and accessible to all.

As both a player and coach, Lauren has been instrumental in encouraging new participants to get involved in the game. She continues to support the development of women’s football locally and works hard to ensure her club is a safe and positive space for every member of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Convery, Football Development Officer at Derbyshire FA, said:“Lauren’s contribution to the women’s game in Bakewell is truly inspiring. She embodies what the Equal Game campaign is all about, which is creating opportunities, breaking down barriers, and leading with empathy. We’re proud to celebrate her work and hope it encourages others across Derbyshire to follow her example.”

The Equal Game campaign is part of Derbyshire FA’s wider ambition to ensure football reflects the diversity of modern society, and that everyone, regardless of gender, ethnicity, ability, or background, can access and enjoy the game at every level.

Bakewell Town FC Ladies compete in the Derbyshire Girls & Ladies Football League, playing home fixtures at Bakewell Recreation Ground. Supported by volunteers and local partners, the club is committed to fostering player development, community engagement, and equality in sport.

The club are currently looking to recruit more players ahead of the 2025/26 season; More information is available on the clubs social media pages.