Bacon sizzles as Chesterfield Hockey Club win again

Tom Bacon in action for Chesterfield

Following a chastening loss to opponents Driffield in the first meeting between these two teams away from home back in October, Chesterfield Hockey's 1st team were very eager to make amends and get a home win at St Mary's in the return fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The early exchanges between the two teams were a little tense, and in fact, visitors Driffield started better in the first few minutes with Chesterfield guilty of squandering possession easily. However, it was not long before Chesterfield settled down, and began passing the ball quickly to create some useful attacks. With 10 minutes on the clock, Jon Moores opened the scoring with a well taken drag flick from a penalty corner. Just 5 minutes later following more Chesterfield pressure and the award of another penalty corner, this time Moores kept his composure to square a neat pass to Ryan Speed who calmly slotted the ball home from close range to take Chesterfield to 2-0.

Chesterfield continued to control the game and ask questions of the Driffield defence, and it was not long before Speed again dribbled into the circle unopposed before hitting a thunderbolt into the bottom corner to make it 3-0. Driffield did then manage to get some brief possession of the ball for short periods, but the Chesterfield defensive line led by Tom Bacon was superbly organised, and it was Bacon who comfortably dispossessed the visitors whenever they did pose any threat, before rebooting Chesterfield attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only 30 minutes on the clock, Chesterfield defender Ned Paynter drilled a pass deep into the visitors circle, before Martin Todd was quickest to react and calmly despatch the ball home to make it 4-0. With a couple of minutes to go to the break, the champagne moment of the game was delivered by the Chesterfield captain Jack Hartley. He found space in left of the Driffield circle, before sending a backhand bullet into the top right corner for goal of the season contender.

With Chesterfield 5-0 up at half time, the 2nd half was about managing the game which the home team duly did. Driffield rallied, and the 2nd half was a more even contest. Tom Bacon playing in defence, was left 1 on 1 a few times, but put in a flawless display by winning tackle after tackle to deny the visitors. The visitors did eventually get on the scoresheet about mid way through the 2nd half with a slightly fortuitous goal ; a miss-hit backhand shot which bobbled over the line to make it 5-1. Chesterfield quickly bounced back from this disappointment a few minutes later with a well taken goal from a neat penalty corner routine, culminating with Louis Johnson in the right place at the right time, and firing home from close range to get the final goal of the game.

With a final score of 6-1 to Chesterfield this was a strong performance leaving them 2nd in the league and still in the hunt for promotion.

Player of the match was Tom Bacon who put in a classy defensive display in his final game of the season, before departing to Vietnam for 12 months.