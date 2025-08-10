August Athena Camp 2025: The best in female boxing under one roof
With 11 current national champions, England internationals, and even a European gold and silver medallist in attendance, the event was a showcase of the sport’s rising stars and future champions.
On Saturday 9th August, Athena Female Empowerment CIO, a UK-registered charity, hosted another successful Athena Camp at The Lions Den Boxing Club, Full Power Fitness, Heanor, Derbyshire (DE75 7QL). The event brought together an impressive 62 female boxers from 34 clubs across nine regions of England. Held as part of Athena’s mission to create more opportunities for women and girls in boxing, it was a celebration of talent, dedication, and the growing strength of the female boxing community.
Athletes travelled from as far as the Eastern Counties, Yorkshire, and the Western Counties to take part. The nine regions represented were the East Midlands, Eastern Counties, London, Merseyside & Cheshire, the Midlands, the North West, Southern Counties, Western Counties, and Yorkshire.
The boxers ranged from minors just starting their competitive journey to senior athletes at the top of their game. The day’s line-up included eight youth boxers, fourteen seniors, twenty-one school-age athletes, fourteen juniors, and five minors.
Also in attendance were thirteen coaches from different clubs, whose expertise and guidance ensured the boxers received high-quality training throughout the day.
The camp began with a structured warm-up to prepare the athletes physically and mentally for the day ahead. Boxers were then divided into smaller groups, rotating between sparring in the ring, technical pad work, and bag drills. This format allowed every participant to gain valuable competitive experience, sharpen their technique, and develop their conditioning.
Among the sixty-two athletes were eleven current 2025 National Champions – five National Youth Champions, five National Schools Champions, and two National Junior Champions – as well as England internationals, including a European silver and gold medallist. This gave the younger and less experienced boxers the rare chance to train alongside athletes who have excelled on national and international stages.
Paul Smith, who runs Athena Female Empowerment CIO, said:
"Days like this show the real strength of the female boxing community. To have national champions, internationals, and newcomers all training together under one roof is inspiring. You can see the impact instantly – the younger boxers learn from the experienced ones, and everyone leaves the gym sharper, more confident, and more connected. That’s exactly what Athena is here to do."
The day was more than just a training camp – it was an opportunity for boxers and coaches to connect, share knowledge, and inspire one another. As a registered charity, Athena Female Empowerment CIO remains committed to breaking down barriers in boxing and creating an environment where every female boxer, regardless of background or experience, can thrive.
For more information about Athena Female Empowerment CIO, upcoming events, or how to get involved, visit www.athenaempowerment.com.