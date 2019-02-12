Talented runner Orla wins young disabled sportsperson of year award

The race-running exploits of Hasland schoolgirl Orla Conneely have won her the young disabled sportsperson of the year award from the Chesterfield School Sport Partnership.

Fifteen-year-old Orla, who goes to St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield, has dystonic cerebral palsy.

But she is ranked the number one U17 runner in the country in her class, and third across all age groups, inclouding seniors.

In an international competition against seniors, held in Barcelona, she won a bronze medal, which was an amazing achievement.

Orla, who works without a lead coach, was one of six para-athletes from across the country invited to compete in the national senior championships last summer and won bronze in the 100m. Her dream is to take part in the Paralympic Games.