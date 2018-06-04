New route for ‘bigger and better’ Chesterfield Half-Marathon

Organisers of the Redbrik Chesterfield Half-Marathon believe this year’s event will be “bigger and better than ever” after confirming a new route for the race.

The inaugural running of the race in 2017 was a huge success, attracting more than 800 runners.

But this year’s event, which will start and finish in Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park on Sunday, October 21, starting at 9.30 am, will be even more popular according to event director John Timms.

He said: “We are delighted to confirm the route for the half-marathon, which will be bigger and better than ever.

“After feedback from runners, Chesterfield Borough Council and event partners, we are building on the route to provide not only an enhanced experience for our runners but also easier movement for traffic.

“It alsomoffers more opportunities for people to come and watch the event, with more time spent in the town centre and at Queen’s Park. Friends and family can easily see runners a few times within walking distance of the start.

“We are really excited about this year’s event, and we can’t wait until it starts.”

Sponsored by Redbrik Estate Agents, the half-marathon will raise money for countless good causes, most notably Ashgate Hospicecare in Chesterfield and Bluebell Wood children’s hospice in Sheffield. Entries are open now.

Taking place alongside it will be a 1K fun run, the Peak FM Five-Mile Run and the Wellbeing Challenge.,