Ashover Karate grading results show high technical skill
The club has now been established since 1995 and next year will mark 30 years of this tough full contact form of karate operating in Ashover.
As part of the grading process students are expected to be able to meet a certain level of fitness. The examiner made sure all students could pass high intensity exercises, sustained aerobic exercises, high impact sparring and a technical knowhow as laid out in the Kyokushin manual. Students were then required to perform katas to the required standard and finish with 50 press ups to a slow count. Only students who felt they could complete the grading process were allowed to grade. All students who graded this time passed and moved up at least one grade with one outstanding student being double graded.
The club is looking to expand its membership in the New Year and accepts both adults and young people from the age of 8 years with all levels of fitness and experience. Training night is Mondays from 6.30 until 8.00 pm and resumes on 6th January 2025.