Amateur Derbyshire rider qualifies for prestigious Horse of the Year Show - and loses four stone to get back into 20-year-old show jacket

Jane and The Boss 2 with judge Jordan Cook

Amateur rider Jane Hemmings has qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in Birmingham this October.

Jane, who hails from Alfreton, and her grey cob, The Boss 2, attended the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star qualifier on the June 15 at Pickering Grange in Leicestershire. They will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the HOYS Arena at the NEC in Birmingham in early October.

The pair competed in and won the Show Cob class under top judges Nicola Taylor and Jordan Cook to earn their HOYS qualification.

Jane qualified for HOYS in Search for a Star 20 years ago but sadly didn’t compete in the finals as her horse went lame the week before. Of this latest win, Jane said: “This is only the second time The Boss has been out showing! He’s such a character, he lives with four goats, three chickens – his favourite one is called Judy - and two kittens!

“I qualified for HOYS 20 years ago in the Show Hunter Search for a Star class and then the horse went lame so we couldn’t go. I’ve owned The Boss for two years, I bought him as an unbroken four-year-old and have steadily got him going myself. I’ve lost four stone to get back into the show jacket I had 20 years ago!”

SEIB Search for a Star organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time. Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can.”

SEIB Search for a Star first took place back in 1996 and over the years has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS.

Each of the SEIB Search for a Star qualifying shows offers opportunities for a full range of show horses to earn a place at the series championships at Horse of the Year Show and Your Horse Live.