Alfreton rider takes the Champion Title at the Horse of the Year Show

Amateur rider, Jane Hemmings, from Alfreton, and her grey cob, The Boss 2 fought off strong competition to win the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Cob title at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the Birmingham NEC on Thursday 9th October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane and the Boss 2 were then invited back to perform in the supreme Search for a Star Championship in the International Arena at HOYS on Friday 10th October alongside the 7 other Search for a Star winners.

Each of the seven horses and riders in the Supreme Championship performed an individual show in front of top judges, Katie Jerram-Hunnable, Christ Hunnable and Hannah Horton before Jane and The Boss 2 were announced as the Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane said: “This is simply a dream come true! I’ve owned The Boss for two years and it’s been a long and patient journey. I did Search for a Star 20 years ago and having qualified the horse went lame before the final. Eighteen months ago The Boss and I had an accident on the road with a cyclist and then I lost my dad days later. All this makes it all the more special to be here today.”

Jane and the Boss 2 HOYS SEIB Search for a Star Champions

The atmosphere and glamour of HOYS couldn’t be more different to life at home for The Boss, Jane added: “He is a huge character - he lives at home with four goats, three chickens – his favourite one is called Judy - and two kittens!”

The SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Championships at Horse of the Year Show offer the chance for amateur riders to compete at this major championship show. The Search for a Star championships first took place at Horse of the Year Show in 1998 and have run ever since. Over the years Search for a Star has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS with many going on to compete with success in open classes.

Series organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “We are thrilled to be providing these opportunities for amateur riders. The HOYS Search for a Star championships are the culmination of months, and in some cases years, of preparation and training for the riders and their horses and ponies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEIB have been providing expert insurance services for over 60 years. Renowned for their specialist equestrian insurance, SEIB offers tailored cover for horses, horseboxes, trailers, riders, and equestrian businesses, ensuring comprehensive protection and peace of mind. For more information on their range of services and to explore their bespoke insurance solutions, please visit seib.co.uk.