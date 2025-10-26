Alfreton PM No2 set up home quarter-final tie in Six Red Cup

ADAM CUPIT

The second round of games in the Bob McCartin Six Red Cup group stages saw some tight battles with three games being decided by the odd frame.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 ensured themselves of a home tie in the quarter finals by defeating Clay Cross Brotherhood No2 4-3 as they have two wins out of two to go with their ten-point tally.

Adam Cupit (28 break) and Jack Lowe (29 break) started in tremendous style in the singles legs and Carlos Zaragoza then made it three to put the home side in a powerful position.

Mark Bower pulled one back however and it was all to play for when Callum Greenfield and Damian Woodward took the first of the scotch doubles legs on the black.

Lowe and Zaragoza sealed the deal in the next however before Matt Large (25 break) and Andrew Bailey reduced the visitors arrears to the minimum margin.

The remaining game in Group A thus sees Edgefold No2 needing a 5-2 win at Clay Cross No2 to usurp them for runners-up and gain a place in the quarter finals.

Clay Cross Brotherhood No1 defeated Edgefold No3 5-2 in Group B in their delayed encounter that was switched from the first round of games.

Graham Jones top scored while Ian McKay and Duncan Waring were successful in singles and doubles legs. Sam Kniveton continued his good form with a win in each of singles and scotch doubles for the Matlock outfit.

Edgefold No1 host Clay Cross No1 in the remaining encounter with the victors qualifying with home advantage in the knockout stages.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1's 4-3 victory at Crich Comrades means the Tramwaymen's hopes are hanging by a thread.

Des Smith, Andrew Haggarty and Paul Longden were all on target in the singles with only John Magee replying for the hosts.

Nick Berry and Paul Trevett narrowed the margin in the first of the pairs but Longden and Smith (J) put the match to bed before Magee teamed up with Paul Hubbard to take the last.

Alfreton No1 host Bolehill No3 in the final group fixture with the winners at home in the quarter finals.

Bolehill Institute No1 kept alive their hopes with a 4-3 win over Belper RBL.

Ian Doe and Colin Marchington put the hosts two up before Wayne Shooter and Steve Bullock levelled.

The next two scotch doubles went to the home side before Shooter and Bullock popped up again to reduce the arrears at the end.

Belper need to defeat Tansley in the final group match to qualify while Bolehill No1 will likely need the opposite result with several options still possible.

The Classic Gas Bodyshop Billiards League swung into action with two tight games seeing victories for Tansley and Bolehill.

Tansley edged out Mayfield 11-9 with Mark Jennings weathering the storm from Joe Neville who notched a fine run of 37 in defeat while Steve Hawkins scored a confident success.

Bolehill travelled to Whitworth and took a 10-8 verdict with Andrew Brough on target before Jim McCann's last gasp run of 40 saw him wrestle back a personal if not overall team success.