Alfreton No2 defeat Edgefold No1 in Bob McCartin Six Red Cup

ALFRETON PALMER MOREWOOD No2 Bob McCartin Six Red Cup winners L-R: Andrew Beardsley, Alfie Richardson, Jack Lowe, Ben Monk and Carlos Zaragoza.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 secured their second cup trophy of the season as they defeated league champions Edgefold No1 on Hall Street in the delayed final of the Bob McCartin Six Red Cup, usually played in February but held over due to fixture congestion.

A tight opener saw Tommy Smith with a slight advantage for the Matlock cuemen but attempting green into half a pocket, the ball rattled and up stepped Andrew Beardsley to clear the rest down to black for a 25-17 success.

Carlos Zaragoza held sway for much of the next up against Richard Ferguson, but the visiting player would not lie down and despite rattling the black, it ran safe and eventually a double into the middle pocket giving him a 38-36 verdict for 1-1.

Edgefold then edged 2-1 ahead with Jack Lowe going in off the last red and Steve Burton stepping in with a 14 break despite Lowe attaining the required snooker thereafter to no avail ultimately.

Rob Muxlow enjoyed a tidy handicap lead against star home player Ben Monk and started well with a red black and red before Monk gradually went through the gears, finishing with a 38 clearance to take the spoils 50-25 and level the match at 2-2.

Monk then teamed up firstly with Lowe to defeat Burton and Duncan Harwood 46-27 on the pink and then with Zaragoza and they took on Burton and Ferguson.

A ding dong battle ensued with Zaragoza taking pink into middle to leave everything on the black and after some tense sparring, it was Alfreton who came up trumps when Monk fluked the deciding ball into the bottom pocket for a 34-24 triumph, making it 4-2 overall.

Elsewhere, Belper Royal British Legion were awarded the points with Edgefold No3 not able to travel for the final league game which means Steve Bullock secured the prize for most wins with 14 out of 17, a great effort from a real stalwart of the league over many years leaving Scott Brooks of Edgefold No2 the unlucky runner-up with a very impressive 13 out of 15.

A trio of the Darley Dale League's billiards fraternity travelled to Cueball Derby for this years UK Amateur Over 60s event.

Ironically Joe Neville drew Ricki Slack in a repeat of the recent league singles final and without any handicap, it was Neville who took revenge with a 171-151 victory after at one stage being seventy ahead before a late rally reduced the arrears.

Neville then took on esteemed champion of the previous year, Mark Hirst, who had notched a magnificent 172 break in the first round, and he added a superb 88 in this contest on the way to a 285-104 success despite losing his tip just over half way through the match (eventually losing out in the semi finals).

Jim McCann defeated Syd Ash 267-78 in his opening match, having received a bye first up but was then defeated in the quarter finals 170-142 by eventual runner-up Terry McAdam.

Slack meanwhile drew the short straw in the plate consolation, coming out against England seniors international Eddie Fielding in the first round, who went on to take the reserve prize and progressed with something to spare in this contest 174-93.