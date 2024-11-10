Alfreton No1's Whirlwind start securess victory

CLAY CROSS BROTHERHOOD were last in action and looking to head the table in this week's T & M Motors Snooker League but Alfeton Palmer Morewood No1 proved stiff opposition on their home baize and an early flurry of frames in their favour decided the nights outcome.

Des Smith opened up and took a 51-34 success before brother John came through a tight contest 59-45 to make it 2-0.Phil Longden, squeezing in a couple of games between his travels, secured the overall victory as he triumphed 65-27 before unbeaten so far Duncan Waring took his singles and doubles legs, latterly teaming up with Ian McKay to reduce the arrears to the minimum margin of 3-2.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2, the previous week's pacesetters fell 3-2 at Bolehill Institute for whom Ian Doe took the opener 82-42 and then Ricki Slack edged the next on the black with a colours clearance saving the day for 2-0.Carlos Zaragoza kept his team in the hunt and maintained his unbeaten record with his own black ball success taking great pots on the last three balls in the next but Ian Birks made sure of a home victory in the concluding singles leg.

Edgefold No1 take top position on the most wins ruling after a 3-2 defeat of Belper Royal British Legion.who led 2-1 thanks to Justin Weller and Steve Bullock.Rob Muxlow was successful in between for the hosts and eventually Tommy Smith equalised before Muxlow teamed up with Richard Ferguson for a 66-37 doubles success to decide it.

Edgefold No2 won 3-2 at Crich Comrades with Josh Dakin and Scott Brooks giving them an early 2-0 advantage. Wins for Nick Berry and Phil Leverton levelled things up before the father and son partnership of Martin Barwick and Brooks sealed the deal with a 72-43 victory.

Tansley Potters continued their solid start to the season with a 4-1 home success over Edgefold No3.Reece Johnstone nudged the visitors in front but the hosts took command thereafter with Steve Hawkins scoring an aggregate of 192 points in the two frames he contested, aided by partner Joe Neville in the doubles.

The first week proper of the Elliott Carpets Billiards League saw Bolehill Institute draw 11-11 at Whitworth Institute with Jim McCann notching a run of 40 while Mayfield Institute were defeated at home by Tansley Potters 14-8 with Hawkins and Neville continuing their good weeks work this time at the three-ball game.