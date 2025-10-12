Alfreton No1 defeat Champions Edgefold in play-off rematch

JOHN SMITH ... impressive display for ALFRETON No1

The third round of fixtures in the T & M Motors Snooker League saw a re-match of last season's Jaeger Trophy league play-off final as Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 entertained champions Edgefold Matlock No1.

Richard Ferguson (23 break) has started the season in fine form once more and he put the visitors into an early lead but John Smith equalised with an impressive display to level at 1-1.

A tight encounter saw Phil Longden nudge the home side into a narrow lead with a 75-66 verdict and Andrew Haggarty played a captains role to make the game safe at 3-1 with a 60-33 success in the next.

Ferguson continued in his earlier vein in the concluding doubles leg however as he engineered runs of 22 and 20, partnering Steve Burton to reduce the deficit to the minimum margin.

Edgefold No2 raced to the top of the table with their second 5-0 whitewash in the first three games, this time Bolehill No2 on the receiving end.

Reece Johnstone was in particularly sparkling form with breaks of 30, 22 and 21 and he went on to partner Trevor Wright to complete the rout in the pairs leg.

Tansley Potters maintained their unbeaten run in all competitions and went second in the table courtesy of a 3-2 home win over Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2.

Joe Neville likewise is yet to taste defeat and he took the last three balls to snatch a 67-58 triumph and son Radford soon added the next in fine style 70-40.

Appearing in his first match of the season, Andrew Beardsley pulled one back with a convincing 79-36 salvo and then Jack Lowe continued his excellent early season form, notching a 36 break en route to a 75-20 scoreline.

But with it all resting on the doubles, the Nevilles continued their good work on the evening to steer the home side to a 3-2 win.

Both Clay Cross Brotherhood outfits were in winning form with the No1 team edging out Crich Comrades 3-2 as Tony Blant top scored and Duncan Waring compiled breaks of 47 and 21 while Ade Smith was successful in both singles and doubles for the visitors.

Clay Cross No2 claimed their opening win in emphatic style as they saw off Belper RBL by taking all five frames, John Roseman excelling with runs of 30 and 22 and Lee Shaw getting in on the action with 23.

Bolehill No1 also took their first victory with a 4-1 defeat of Edgefold No3.

Ian Birks (27 break) and Simon Zoppi took each of their singles and doubles legs while Sam Kniveton's fluke on a re-spotted black ensured the visitors did not go home totally empty-handed.