Alfreton and Edgefold reach cup final

JACK LOWE

The semi-finals of the Bob McCartin Six Red Cup got the team snooker underway for 2025 and Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 entertained Tansley Potts in the first of them on Hall Street.

Steve Donner took the opener 66-28 after opponent Joe Neville went out of sequence after taking a free ball and the home player needed so second invitation to wrap up victory.Ben Monk then dominated the next frame with a 31-5 success to freeze Tansley danger man Martin Lawrence out of the game with a 31-5 success.A tight frame then ensued but went the way of the Amber Valley outfit with Jack Lowe taking it 28-17 and victory was complete in straight frames when Carlos Zaragoza added the next 42-30.The doubles were then academic, but Lawrence and Neville eventually got the visitors on the board although Andrew Beardsley and youngster Alfie Richardson took the other one on the black with the remaining frame conceded.

Edgefold No1 continued their rampant league form into the cup as they took all six frames contested from Clay Cross Brotherhood.Richard Ferguson and Rob Muxlow took the opening frames with a bit to spare before a close encounter saw Duncan Harwood edge frame three with a 35-24 verdict.Steve Burton made sure of victory in the next with a comfortable success and then further wins in the doubles legs put the icing on the cake with the Matlock side booking their place in the final to play Alfreton No2.

Highlight of the competitions was an excellent break of 38 from Joe Neville in the Williams Cup billiards singles first round as he took the scalp of Whitworth Institute maestro Jim McCann with a superb all round performance at Tansley.

Also the previous week Lee Hage notched three breaks of thirty plus as he moved into the next round of the Open Individual Handicap.