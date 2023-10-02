Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coming into this tie, 9th tier Emley sat 72 places below Alfreton Town in the football pyramid, but the West Yorkshire side were hoping to come away with one of the shocks of the competition so far at the Impact Arena.

Emley manager Richard Tracey made five changes to his side that beat Brigg Town in the FA Vase last time out, while Alfreton remained unchanged after winning 3–0 at Blyth Spartans.

Alfreton’s first chance of the game came within two minutes of the start, as William Fewster had an attempt at the near post, easily blocked by Declan Lambton in the Emley goal.

The hosts had multiple chances from long throws in the opening minutes, but Emley stood strong and turned them away.

The visitors had some good chances of their own. In the opening fifteen minutes, Donae Lawrence’s shot was blocked and went out for a corner. Sam Pashley had an attempt on goal with a header but Liam Waldock headed away.

Just before the half hour mark, Emley’s Ruben Jerome had an attempt at goal with a header from point blank range, but George Willis reacted well to save it.

Alfreton had more chances as the first half went on, with Waldock and Lewis Salmon both testing the defence, but failed to get past Lambton.

Emley started off the second half with two quick-fire efforts on goal. Charlie Barks’ effort was blocked while moments later, Joseph Kenny tried to find a through ball to Lawrence in the box, but was unable to make the connection.

Alfreton’s next chance was just before the hour mark, as William Fewster picked up the ball in his own half and ran towards the 18 yard box, taking advantage of a slip by the opposition. He curled the ball into the top-right corner of the net, giving the hosts the lead.

In the 75th minute, Jake Day was fouled in the box and referee Declan Brown pointed to the penalty spot. Day’s effort from 12 yards was turned away with a strong save by Lambton.

Emley continued to have chances, with Ross Hardaker crossing the ball in late on to find Lawrence, but it was claimed by Willis.

Just before added time, Emley were awarded a penalty, but Willis guessed right and saved Walshaw’s effort.

Shortly after, the referee blew his whistle and Emley’s best FA Cup run for over 20 years came to an end, and Alfreton achieved a place in the Fourth Qualifying Round.

Full time: Alfreton Town 1–0 Emley (HT 0–0).