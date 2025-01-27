Aldi continues as official headline sponsor for Derby races

Runners embark on 7.5 miles of a loop of Carsington Waters

Aldi is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of Derby’s premier race events – the Carsington 7+, Wilne 10k, and Derby 10 Mile for the 2025 racing season.

As a household name synonymous with quality and value, Aldi’s renewed partnership reflects its commitment to promoting active, healthy lifestyles while strengthening its ties with local communities. Building on the success of previous years, these iconic races remain a highlight on Derbyshire’s sporting calendar. Thousands of participants are expected to lace up their running shoes, with organisers anticipating a sell-out again across all three events.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aldi back as our headline sponsor for 2025,” said Richard Kay, Race Director for the Carsington 7+, Wilne 10k, and Derby 10 Mile. “Their support has been instrumental for our events and enhancing the experience for participants and spectators alike. The feedback from last year has been tremendous, yet together, we aim to make 2025 our best race season yet!”

Aldi’s sponsorship will enhance the race-day experience through on-site activities, special giveaways, and provide runners with free access to Aldi’s range of nutritious snacks.

Join us in May 2025

“As a proud supporter of local communities, Aldi is delighted to continue partnering with these fantastic events,” said Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK. “These races not only celebrate the spirit of competition but also encourages people to embrace active lifestyles, and we’re honoured to play a part in that journey for runners of all abilities.”

The 2025 events start with the Carsington 7+ in May, followed by the Wilne 10k in September and the Derby 10 Mile in November. Each event promises a day of camaraderie, achievement, and scenic courses.

For more information and to register for the 2025 Carsington 7+, Wilne 10k, and Derby 10 Mile, visit our event websites.